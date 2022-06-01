WWE Executive Kevin Dunn sells a major portion of his shares

WWE Executive Producer & Chief Global Producer Kevin Dunn allegedly sold a portion of his shares in the company.

Earlier this year, it was unveiled that Dunn advised Vince McMahon not to refer to WWE referees by their names. Dunn has been actively involved in the company's decision-making for nearly 20 years since the iconic Attitude Era.

According to a recent report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Dunn sold 15,000 shares of his WWE stock. While the proceeds are worth more than $1 million, he still owns 271,171 shares with a market value of over $18 million:

"WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of his $WWE stock on Friday, according to a new filing. Proceeds are worth just over $1.0 million. Dunn still holds 271,171 shares are the transaction which have a current market value of about $18 million."

Dunn still holds 271,171 shares are the transaction which have a current market value of about $18 million.

WWE executive Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of his $WWE stock on Friday, according to a new filing. Proceeds are worth just over $1.0 million. Dunn still holds 271,171 shares are the transaction which have a current market value of about $18 million.

In April 2022, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave insights into Triple H, Nick Khan, and Vince McMahon's profits from stock dividends last year. McMahon earned nearly $13.8 and $5 million, while his son, Shane McMahon, made $1.3 million following his match at WrestleMania against former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

Stephanie McMahon owns a considerable stake in WWE

Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who announced her indefinite leave of absence from the company, oversaw the brand's promotion across the globe.

Stephanie's net worth is around $150 million. The majority comes from her designation and stock ownership in WWE. She owns nearly 2.47% of the company and 2.5 million shares in stock, with their value ranging from $40 million to $225 million.

In April this year, WWE shared its Community Impact Report for 2021. The company had raised over $4.2 million via contributions and organized 57 events with 35 organizations.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon WWE @WWE



WWE is proud to share the 2021 @WWECommunity Impact Report. We hope the stories here inspire you as our Superstars and employees continue to work with our partners to deliver resources, programs and support to the WWE Universe: I'm incredibly proud to represent @WWE for many reasons, not only for the impact we have on our fans & partners, but for the impact we make in the community. Thank you to everyone, especially all the #WWE Superstars, in helping us achieve our mission of putting smiles on faces!

While Stephanie McMahon announced her hiatus, citing the need to take care of her family as the primary reason, her husband Triple H has reportedly resumed his administrative duties as an Executive. It's his first stint back following his health scare in September last year.

