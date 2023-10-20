WWE executive talks about potential RAW vs. SmackDown rivalry

WWE executive Adam Pearce recently talked about the newly-appointed SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

During the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, Triple H announced Aldis as the new General Manager of the show. This meant that Adam Pearce's role was now limited to being Monday Night RAW's top official.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce was asked about Aldis. He said that it was great to have a reference on the other show and was excited about the potential rivalry between the two brands to become the number-one show.

"Now I'm not competing with myself anymore. I have somebody else to look at. We can play that chess game; we can see who in fact will make their broadcast the No. 1 sports entertainment broadcast on the planet. I'm betting on me, and I've got a headstart." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

With Survivor Series coming up, it will be interesting to see if we get a showdown between the two rosters anytime soon.

Mickie James says that Nick Aldis is going to 'kill it' in his new WWE role

WWE legend Mickie James recently talked about her husband, Nick Aldis, being appointed as the new General Manager of SmackDown.

During an interview with Under the Ring, James expressed her excitement regarding Aldis and said that she was confident that the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion would excel in his new role.

"I can’t tell you how excited I am for Nick. He’s worked a really long time, and there’s been opportunities that perhaps he thought it may never happen, or we thought it would never happen, just different things along the way, and I feel like it’s his time now. I’m so grateful that he’s finally gotten an opportunity, I know he’s going to kill it," James said.

It will be interesting to see how Aldis fares in his new role as SmackDown's top official.

What did you make of Adam Pearce's latest remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

