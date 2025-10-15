  • home icon
WWE exit officially confirmed; replacement revealed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:17 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE exit was just officially confirmed. Her replacement was named tonight during a show.

Fatal Influence came together several months ago since Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne were fed up with being overlooked for title opportunities. The duo also added Jazmyn Nyx to their ranks. Since coming together, Fatal Influence has been a successful faction. Fallon Henley has won the NXT Women's North American Title, while Jacy Jayne went on to win the NXT Women's Title. However, a few weeks ago, Jazmyn Nyx was surprisingly attacked backstage. Following this, it was confirmed that she was no longer with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Last week on WWE NXT, Lainey Reid confronted Fatal Influence backstage and informed them that she was the one who attacked Jazmyn Nyx backstage and Lola Vice at No Mercy. Her revelation surprised Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nxy. Tonight on the black and silver brand, it was confirmed that Lainey Reid was now officially part of Fatal Influence, while Jazmyn was no longer with the company. She appeared with Fallon and Jacy in a video package where she revealed she wanted to be like Jacy, and so, she needed to follow in her footsteps. The NXT Women's Champion also officially welcomed Lainey to Fatal Influence.

Jazmyn Nyx revealed why she left WWE

Jazmyn Nyx was a regular feature on NXT for the past couple of years, especially since she joined Fatal Influence. Despite this, she opted not to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Following her exit, Jazmyn Nyx took to social media, where she revealed that the contract WWE was offering her wasn't going to cut it for her financially.

"I am not re-signing with WWE. This is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok. I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jazmyn Nxy.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
