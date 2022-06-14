WWE Extreme Rules date revealed; event will be later than usual

The date for this year's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event has been revealed, and the show will be later in the year than usual.

The show, themed around matches of the same name, is set for October 8 2022, and will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphila, PA.

This is the first premium live event in the city since Elimination Chamber in March 2020, the final pay-per-view before the pandemic lockdowns. This location was also the home for the same event in 2019. Tickets go on sale for the show on July 15 at 10am ET.

The show had its usual date in the months of April and May since its inception in 2009, when the company was still feeling the WrestleMania after-effects. In the last few years, however, Extreme Rules has been shifted further down the year.

In 2018, the premium live event was a July regular, and in 2021, it took place in September. The month of October is the show's closest date to the end of the year.

Last year's edition was main-evented by Roman Reigns, who put his Universal Championship on the line against "The Demon" Finn Balor. The Tribal Chief retained after a now-infamous spot involving the top rope breaking as Balor was setting up for a Coup de Grace.

The city of Philadelphia has a deep history with Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules 2022 is set to take place in Philadelphia, PA. The city has a long history with "extreme" professional wrestling.

The city, coloquially known as "Phiily," was the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), the third-most popular wrestling promotion in the US in late 1990's - early 2000's. It was owned and booked by The Bloodline's special council, Paul Heyman.

Although the company was bought out by WWE in 2001, a cult following for its "alternate" style of wrestling still exists. ECW was eventually revived in name by Vince McMahon's company in 2005 - first for a pay-per-view, then for a third weekly episodic TV show.

Heyman himself recently sat down with The Philadelphia Inquirer, where he discussed what Extreme Rules taking place in the city meant to him:

“It’s not about any particular arena. I'm equally at home in the Wells Fargo Center as I would have been at The Spectrum as I was at WCW in the Civic Center and at ECW at a dilapidated bingo hall on the wrong side of the train tracks at Swanson and Ritner. It’s not about the four walls that host you, it’s about the audience that’s in there.” said paul Heyman.

With reports of Roman Reigns potentially taking on a lighter schedule coupled with the fact that Extreme Rules is considered a minor premium live event, it's possible that neither Heyman nor The Tribal Chief will appear at the show.

Now that Cody Rhodes has been ruled out for at least six months for his pectoral tear, questions about the possible main event for the show loom in the air.

