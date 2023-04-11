WWE is facing a big problem with theme songs of many stars, with IYO SKY's RAW entrance exposing the issue, says veteran (Exclusive)

It can't be denied that theme songs play a huge role in helping WWE stars get over with the fanbase. The company has been criticized for not producing recognizable entrance themes for its talents in recent years, and Vince Russo briefly spoke about the problem on this week's Legion of RAW.

Legendary composer Jim Johnston recently opened up about the unimpressive entrance songs in the current wrestling landscape. Vince Russo came across Johnston's interview and agreed with what the musician had to say, admitting that the theme music used these days doesn't connect a wrestler's character to the viewers watching at home and in the arenas.

The former WWE writer mentioned IYO SKY's example on RAW and noted how he didn't know it was the Damage CTRL member coming out after hearing her music play, even though she had been in the company for a while.

"Bro, do you want to hear something funny? How long has IYO been on the show? So, we're going on [for] two years. I was just reading an article the other day by Jim Johnston, the music man at WWE. The whole article was about, bro; the music is not tying into the emotion between the character and the fan. I just finished reading that article. I swear to you. Two years, they hit IYO SKY's music; I had no idea whose coming. Two years. I had no idea whose music that was!" revealed Vince Russo on Legion of RAW. [53:00 – 55:00]

What did Jim Johnston say about WWE's current entrance theme songs?

Having spent 32 years in WWE until his unexpected release in 2017, Jim Johnston was responsible for some of the most iconic entrance themes in wrestling history.

During his recent appearance on Conversations with Conrad, Johnston said that the songs given to modern-day superstars "don't make you feel anything." He felt an apparent disconnect between a talent's gimmick and the entrance theme and labeled most news songs "generic."

The highly respected veteran even explained an instance of a seemingly lazy approach toward the creation of entrance music for WWE Superstars, as you can view below:

"It doesn't make you feel anything, it doesn't have anything to do with the character anymore, which I think is an incredible missed opportunity (...) It's certainly homogenous and very generic (...) It feels like it's thought out like, 'this guy is hard-hitting, so hard-hitting drums!' and it doesn't make you feel anything." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Do you agree with Jim Johnston and Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes