WWE facing severe fan backlash; Triple H under fire: "Another wasted opportunity"

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to voice their dismay over a series of major decisions taken by the Triple H-led creative team in recent months. The outrage is centered around R-Truth's current treatment within the company.In June 2025, R-Truth revealed that he had been released from the Stamford-based promotion after 17 years with them. This decision received major backlash from fans, seemingly forcing the Triple H-led creative team to reverse their decision within a week.After his return, Truth dropped his funny gimmick and turned heel, changing his in-ring moniker to his real-life name, Ron Killings. However, the star wasn't included in many storylines. Things once again changed on this week's SmackDown as Killings seemingly turned babyface in a segment alongside John Cena. This has confused fans as they believe the company no longer has any plans for the legend.A fan recently took to X/Twitter to highlight the changes R-Truth's character has gone through in recent weeks on WWE TV.Check out the tweet below:This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone blamed Triple H for R-Truth's recent booking. One X user called The Game the worst booker in recent times, while another highlighted that the creative team changed Truth's gimmick for no reason at all.Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: ProWFinesse's X/Twitter]Some more fans showcased their outrage over the Triple H-led creative team's decisions related to Ron Killings, calling it a wasted opportunity.Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: ProWFinesse's X/Twitter]Vince Russo called out WWE for R-Truth's bookingDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo talked about R-Truth's booking, saying that he believed the Triple H-led creative team had &quot;a way&quot; of ruining stars' momentum, turning them into another 'ordinary' name on the WWE roster.&quot;They just have a way of, you know, if somebody's hot, bro, or somebody's got a little momentum, man. It's just another couple of weeks before they're just another name on the roster, man. They got a way of doing that, man,&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for R-Truth's future on WWE TV.