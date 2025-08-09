WWE Money in the Bank had a huge shock in store for everyone, as a major return took place on the show. Legendary superstar and former United States Champion, R-Truth, returned to the promotion, just weeks after it had been announced that he would be released following the expiry of his contract.

He returned to the promotion as a red-hot babyface in the promotion, but ever since his comeback, the 53-year-old hasn't had much to do. His first appearance on RAW following his return, Truth chopped off his hair on screen and hinted at turning toward a more serious, ruthless character, but so far, we've seen very little of it.

Vince Russo was talking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and he buried WWE for botching his return. Russo mocked the promotion, stating that they have a way of turning someone who has momentum behind them into just another name on the roster.

"They just have a way of, you know, if somebody's hot, bro, or somebody's got a little momentum, man. It's just another couple of weeks before they're just another name on the roster, man. They got a way of doing that, man." Russo said. [53:21 onwards]

R-Truth was involved in a program with John Cena when he was released and targeted Cena on his return to WWE, costing him his tag team match at Money in the Bank. Truth moved to SmackDown on this and seemingly got into a program with Aleister Black.

Black took out Truth after he was interrupted by the 53-year-old a couple of times. However, this story was only used to develop further a rivalry between Aleister Black and Damian Priest, who had been looking out for R-Truth, given their previous history.

