WWE faction hints at going after The Usos' tag team championships following their win on SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Usos defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships successfully.

In the aftermath of the show, Maximum Male Models hinted at going after Jimmy and Jey's tag team titles.

Taking to Twitter, Mace (ma.çé) posted an edited photo of himself and Mansoor (mån.sôör) holding both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The former Dio Maddin also sent out a three-worded message.

"mmmanifesting the prophecy." wrote Mace.

The Maximum Male Models consist of Max and Maxxine Dupri, who are working as valet/managers for both Mansoor and Mace.

The MMM lost to The New Day in a tag team match on this week's SmackDown. Braun Strowman also set his sights on both Mansoor and Mace last week on SmackDown, as he took out the two superstars on the entrance ramp.

The Usos retained their titles this week on SmackDown after an incredible match

The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown.

Jimmy and Jey put together an instant classic against Ridge Holland and Butch. During the closing stages of the match, Sheamus tried to help his faction members but was attacked by Imperium.

The distraction allowed The Bloodline members to take advantage and they hit the 1-D on Butch to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for 434+ days. Their current reign as RAW Tag Team Champions has seen them hold the belts for 122+ days.

