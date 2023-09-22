WWE faction member sends a message on social media after being released by the company

WWE surprisingly released a host of superstars from the company, including Top Dolla, earlier today.

Dolla was a part of the Hit Row faction, a group that currently consists of B-Fab and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis. The faction was formed in 2020 when Dolla constituted an alliance with Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, aka Swerve Strickland, in AEW.

Following Dolla's release, he took to social media to send a message and also posted a photo of himself. By doing so, the 33-year-old superstar seemingly hyped himself up ahead of his post-WWE journey.

Check out Dolla's tweet:

Dolla signed with WWE in 2020, but he did not make his debut until 2021, when he aligned with Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, aka Swerve Strickland. This led to the formation of the Hit Row faction.

The group was called up to the main roster and joined the SmackDown brand. However, Hit Row was released by the Stamford-based company as part of the COVID-19 pandemic cuts.

Former WWE star Top Dolla recently responded to a claim that he is difficult to work with

Top Dolla and Hit Row have feuded with a handful of top superstars on the main roster, most notably with LA Knight.

Taking to Twitter, Dolla claimed that he has been labeled 'difficult to work with' after standing up for Hit Row stablemate, B-Fab. He wrote:

"I’ve been labeled 'difficult to work with' for standing up for B Fab… And it’s only accepted as truth cuz I’m a black man… nobody who has ever actually worked with me feels this way but people who have never even met me propagate this myth" Top Dolla said.

During his tenure in the promotion, the 33-year-old did not manage to win a championship. However, he did share the ring with superstars, including The Usos, Braun Strowman, LA Knight, and most memorably, the late Bray Wyatt.

What was your favorite moment of Top Dolla? Sound off in the comments section below!

