WWE faction are not really allies anymore after AJ Styles' beatdown, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes members of a popular faction are not really allies anymore, after AJ Styles' beatdown on the latest SmackDown episode.

In the latest edition of the blue brand, Styles went in a bout against Jimmy Uso. However, before their face-off, the latter attacked The Phenomenal One, which made him furious at his OC teammates (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim).

Even though AJ came out victorious in the main event, his teammates were again absent, when The Judgment Day came out to attack The Phenomenal One.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell said that he was glad The OC did not come out to save Styles, because he believes the group "does nothing".

"I'm glad they didn't come out because now I gotta watch that group back in the ring. OC, that team does nothing. I think they would hurt the team they are working with. Anyway, they [are] mad at AJ, so they don't come or he's mad at them so 'do it yourself'. I thought it was fine." [44:31 - 44:59]

You can check out the whole video below:

WWE Superstar AJ Styles wanted to be a part of Bray Wyatt's "crew"

Recently, AJ Styles revealed his desire to join The Wyatt Family in WWE. He stated that during his days performing in Japan, he used to watch Bray Wyatt do amazing things with his faction, and wanted to be a part of it.

"All I can tell you is what I know about Windham, Bray Wyatt. Amazing character. The thing that he was able to do is unbelievable. Every direction, it was just I know that while I was in Japan, watching The Wyatt Family, I was thinking, 'How could I be in this family? How could I find a way to be part of this crew?' Because it was so awesome! And Windham did such a great job with Bray Wyatt. It's unbelievable. The places that he took this character couldn't be done by anybody else."

Do WWE fans want to see AJ Styles leave The OC and go for gold. It seems likely to happen, as The Phenomenal One probably won't be with the faction anymore.

What do you think about The OC in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.