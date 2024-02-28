WWE faction seemingly adds a new member at recent show

On the latest episode of NXT, things got interesting after a top WWE faction seemingly added a 23-year-old star to their group.

Last night on the white and gold brand, Dijak went into one-on-one action against Luca Crusifino. Following the hard-hitting contest, the former Retribution member picked up a victory over the 23-year-old male star.

After the match, Joe Gacy paid a visit to Dijak, and the two men got into a brawl. But things took a turn for the worse when Crusifino jumped in and whacked the 36-year-old star with a crowbar that was hidden near the steel stairs.

The 23-year-old star equipping a tool from the corner of the stairs is a signature move that Tony D'Angelo of The Family faction resorts to.

Backstage, D'Angelo instructed Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo to get Luca Crusifino, only to change his mind in a flash. This fueled speculation that the 23-year-old male star might be joining D'Angelo's Family, something that was hinted at last week as well.

Tony D'Angelo has joined the line to claim his shot at the WWE NXT Championship

In the main event of the February 27, 2024, edition of NXT, Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov came face-to-face for a contract signing, with Ava officiating the business.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the former NXT Tag Team Champion crashed the party and dismissed Hayes' security. Tony D'Angelo told The Mad Dragon that he wants a shot at his championship, but he will earn his opportunity by facing Melo next week at the NXT Roadblock.

This match will determine who punches his ticket to face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at the WWE WrestleMania weekend event, Stand & Deliver. Indeed, Carmelo Hayes was furious with this stipulation and ended up crashing The Family member through the table while the champion was laid out in the ring.

Only time will tell if Tony D'Angelo captures his first singles title shot after defeating HIM on next week's special edition of the white and gold brand.

