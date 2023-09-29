WWE failed to trademark major character for former champion

Tiffany Stratton has recently revealed that WWE failed to make a major addition to her character due to a trademark issue.

Stratton has been an imminent performer on the NXT roster in recent times. In an interview with ComicBook Nation, the former NXT Women's Champion talked about being keen on adding 'Barbie' elements to her character.

Stratton said that she had pitched the idea to WWE but was eventually told by the company that it was not feasible to trademark Barbie.

"The whole Barbie stuff, I actually wanted to be called the ‘Buff Barbie Doll’ since the very beginning. I pitched the Barbie stuff for a while and they always told me that, ‘Oh, we can’t trademark Barbie. It’s already a thing.’ So when I was a bodybuilder, I got on little Snapchat stories thing and they called me the ‘Buff Barbie Doll’ and I thought it was so cool, it matched perfectly and then I tried to bring it to WWE and they told me no" Stratton said. [H/T POST WRESTLING ]

The Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' was released on 21 July earlier this year.

Tiffany Stratton reveals that her original gimmick was dropped by WWE

Tiffany Stratton has been one of the most impressive up-and-coming stars in recent years.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Stratton revealed that her original gimmick was that of being a Daddy's rich girl. However, WWE had to drop the idea as they did not have anyone to become the NXT star's onscreen father.

"In the beginning, I was kind of like Daddy's little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV. And, you know, this was kind of like, new and different, I guess. So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they're like, 'we don't have a Daddy for you. So you're not Daddy's little rich girl,'" Stratton said.

Stratton is set to face Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy later this week.

What have you made of Tiffany Stratton's NXT run so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

