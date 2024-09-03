WWE fan who created CM Punk's bracelet roasts Drew McIntyre on Twitter after RAW

The WWE fan who created the bracelet used in CM Punk's storyline with Drew McIntyre has taken a massive shot at The Scottish Warrior. She responded to McIntyre after he told her that Punk's blood was on her hands.

At WWE Bash in Berlin, McIntyre lost a Strap match to CM Punk. On RAW tonight, he launched a vicious attack on Punk to the point that the latter had to be put into an ambulance. McIntyre also snapped Punk's bracelet in half.

Drew McIntyre later took a shot at the fan on Twitter and said that Punk's blood was on her hands. The fan decided to clap back at McIntyre and reminded him how CM Punk cost him the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

For those unaware, McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to become the World Heavyweight Champion. He immediately approached Punk at the announce desk and began mocking him.

This didn't sit well with Punk, who attacked McIntyre to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Damian Priest came out and cashed in his MITB briefcase on McIntyre. Courtesy of Punk, McIntyre held the coveted belt for only 5 minutes 46 seconds.

