WWE Fan Hurt in Accident During Brock Lesnar’s Return at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 ended with a bang last weekend and is etched into history as one of the greatest editions in its 38-year history. As fans assumed, the show was over with Cody Rhodes regaining the Undisputed Championship, beating John Cena clean after competing in a classic Street Fight match.However, afterward, Brock Lesnar shockingly returned to WWE after a two-year-long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, leading to a thunderous response from the crowd. The Beast circled the ring before hitting an F5 on Cena, confirming their feud next. However, a fan shared a video that showcases a scary accident during the return, which hurt a fan in the crowd, and it is now going viral on the internet.The video is from Brock Lesnar's entrance, where a pyro flare malfunctioned and struck a fan in the crowd directly on the chest while he was recording the return. The fan was heard saying, &quot;It hurts,&quot; in the clip. The impact could have been severe if the pyro had been struck on his face or eyes, but thankfully, it didn't.Check the video clip below:Brock Lesnar could make his WWE in-ring return soonThe Beast Incarnate's comeback at the SummerSlam Sunday has somewhat confirmed that he will be John Cena's next opponent in his retirement tour, and the two might reignite their iconic rivalry.Cena is announced for three Friday Night SmackDown shows before the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event. Brock Lesnar could make his in-ring return after a two-year absence at the event against the Last Real Champion in a singles bout. The World Wrestling Entertainment may start building the rivalry from this week onwards.However, the bout speculated above is merely a prediction, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It will be thrilling to see what plans the creative team has in store for this storyline in the coming weeks.