WWE Fan Hurt in Accident During Brock Lesnar’s Return at SummerSlam

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 08, 2025 06:45 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
WWE SummerSlam 2025 ended with a bang last weekend and is etched into history as one of the greatest editions in its 38-year history. As fans assumed, the show was over with Cody Rhodes regaining the Undisputed Championship, beating John Cena clean after competing in a classic Street Fight match.

However, afterward, Brock Lesnar shockingly returned to WWE after a two-year-long hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, leading to a thunderous response from the crowd. The Beast circled the ring before hitting an F5 on Cena, confirming their feud next. However, a fan shared a video that showcases a scary accident during the return, which hurt a fan in the crowd, and it is now going viral on the internet.

The video is from Brock Lesnar's entrance, where a pyro flare malfunctioned and struck a fan in the crowd directly on the chest while he was recording the return. The fan was heard saying, "It hurts," in the clip. The impact could have been severe if the pyro had been struck on his face or eyes, but thankfully, it didn't.

Check the video clip below:

Brock Lesnar could make his WWE in-ring return soon

The Beast Incarnate's comeback at the SummerSlam Sunday has somewhat confirmed that he will be John Cena's next opponent in his retirement tour, and the two might reignite their iconic rivalry.

Cena is announced for three Friday Night SmackDown shows before the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event. Brock Lesnar could make his in-ring return after a two-year absence at the event against the Last Real Champion in a singles bout. The World Wrestling Entertainment may start building the rivalry from this week onwards.

However, the bout speculated above is merely a prediction, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It will be thrilling to see what plans the creative team has in store for this storyline in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Angana Roy
bell-icon Manage notifications