WWE fan threatens authority figure and his family; will come after them for Jey Uso's loss on RAW

WWE official Adam Pearce was threatened during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

At Seth Rollins' request last Monday, the RAW General Manager officially sanctioned a World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and Jey Uso for this week's show.

The show, however, was not smooth sailing for Pearce as he received a threatening message from a fan on Instagram. The DM warned Pearce and his family of repercussions if Jey Uso lost his match later that night.

The authority figure took to his Instagram handle after the show, addressing the issue and urging WWE fans not to emulate that individual's behavior.

"News flash: Don’t be an a**hole like this 'fan,'" Pearce wrote.

Uso and Rollins delivered one of RAW's standout matches this year. Despite Jey's valiant effort, he fell short in his quest for the world title.

Adding to the excitement, Pearce dropped a bombshell during the show, announcing his intent to sign CM Punk exclusively to Monday Night RAW next week. The future looks intriguing for the Best in The World as fans await what comes next.

