WWE and Fanatics announce new partnership, includes E-Commerce, Merchandise, and NFT's

WWE and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform that offers fans licensed sports merchandise, trading cards & NFTs, among other products, have announced that they have signed a "comprehensive, long-term sports and entertainment partnership" with one another.

The "first-of-its-kind deal" will see Vince McMahon's company harness Fanatics' expanded digital sports platform. This includes changes to WWE's e-commerce platform, WWE Shop, plus an exclusive trading card deal with Fanatics Collectables. Additionally, the partnership will utilize Candy Digital for the creation of NFTs (Non-Fungible-Tokens).

"WWE and Fanatics today announced a comprehensive, long-term sports and entertainment partnership that will see Fanatics utilize its expanded digital sports platform to create a new, enhanced experience for fans globally across several businesses, including e-commerce and licensed merchandise, as well as physical, digital, and non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards. Through the ground-breaking deal, WWE will benefit from many capabilities across the Fanatics platform to create more opportunities for its global fanbase to showcase their pride and passion for the company, its marquee events, and star-studded roster.

The businesses that will work together to create an elevated fan experience include Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Candy Digital.

"Fanatics is the industry leader, and Michael Rubin is a visionary," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "We believe this multi-platform partnership will set a new standard for WWE e-commerce, apparel, and merchandise, while providing our fans globally with more ways than ever to engage with WWE and our Superstars."

As part of the agreement, this summer, Fanatics will exclusively re-introduce a new, rapid e-commerce and mobile destination, WWE Shop, giving fans around the world access to a leading assortment of merchandise across all categories, including apparel, hard goods, such as title belts, headwear, accessories, and more. The company will also add rights to design, manufacture, and distribute real-time, on-demand merchandise collections to celebrate unpredictable moments and new and emerging Superstars.

"WWE is one of the most widely admired sports and entertainment properties worldwide. It made perfect sense to activate many parts of our Fanatics global platform to create a first-of-its-kind, all-in fan experience," said Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. "From e-commerce and licensed merchandise to trading cards and more, we're going to offer up an incredible set of capabilities to help passionate fans worldwide celebrate their favorite Superstars, marquee events, and the WWE brand overall."

Fanatics Collectibles, the company's trading cards, and collectibles division, will also become the exclusive provider of licensed physical and digital trading cards, which will once again bear the nostalgic Topps logo. Fanatics acquired the legendary 70-year-old Topps brand earlier this year, which previously held a long-term relationship with WWE. That deal will commence when existing trading cards rights expire over the next few years.

Also, under the pact, later this year, Fanatics' next-generation digital collectibles company, Candy Digital, will become one of WWE's primary NFT partners. Candy's team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists will curate and build a full range of high-quality trading card NFTs featuring the company's most significant moments and stars."

WWE recently announced a new major broadcast partnership deal

Last week, WWE, along with MBC Group - a large media conglomerate owned by the Saudi Arabian government - announced a massive new broadcasting partnership that would see WWE programming expand its reach in the Middle East and North Africa. MBC Group's video-on-demand (VOD) streaming service, Shahid, will become the new home of WWE in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region.

The streaming service will contain the company's entire Library, which can be found on both the WWE Network and Peacock. It will also broadcast live episodes of SmackDown, RAW, and all of the company's premium live events.

