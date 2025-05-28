WWE fans angry as RAW star publicly uses Roman Reigns' catchphrase: "Why are we using Romans lines man"

The WWE Universe didn't seem too thrilled with a top star using Roman Reigns' catchphrase on his X handle last night. Bronson Reed sent a warning to the WWE locker room and used the OTC's iconic catchphrase in the process.
Reigns has been on hiatus since he suffered a beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. A lot has happened during his absence, and Bronson Reed is now part of Rollins' new stable.
In a new post on his X handle, Reed sent a chilling warning to the WWE locker room. He also ended up stealing Roman Reigns' legendary catchphrase, "Believe that," and many fans weren't happy about it.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Bronson Reed has a score to settle with Roman Reigns
At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, he new Bloodline and Bronson Reed took on Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and The Usos in a WarGames match. At one point, Reed attempted a Tsunami off the top of the cage onto the OTC. At the last moment, CM Punk pulled Reigns away, causing Reed to land hard on the table.
Reed suffered a foot injury in the process and it was later revealed that he would be out of action for some time. Reed ended up missing several major WWE events, including WrestleMania 41. He returned at Saturday Night's Main Event and joined Seth Rollins' new stable, leaving the WWE Universe shocked.
Now that Reed has taken a jab at Reigns by using his old catchphrase, it's quite clear that he wants the OTC to notice him. It will be interesting to see what happens when Reigns and Bronson Reed eventually come face-to-face on WWE TV in the near future.