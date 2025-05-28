WWE fans angry as RAW star publicly uses Roman Reigns' catchphrase: "Why are we using Romans lines man"

The WWE Universe didn't seem too thrilled with a top star using Roman Reigns' catchphrase on his X handle last night. Bronson Reed sent a warning to the WWE locker room and used the OTC's iconic catchphrase in the process.

Ad

Reigns has been on hiatus since he suffered a beatdown at the hands of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. A lot has happened during his absence, and Bronson Reed is now part of Rollins' new stable.

In a new post on his X handle, Reed sent a chilling warning to the WWE locker room. He also ended up stealing Roman Reigns' legendary catchphrase, "Believe that," and many fans weren't happy about it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Bronson's post on X

Bronson Reed has a score to settle with Roman Reigns

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, he new Bloodline and Bronson Reed took on Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and The Usos in a WarGames match. At one point, Reed attempted a Tsunami off the top of the cage onto the OTC. At the last moment, CM Punk pulled Reigns away, causing Reed to land hard on the table.

Ad

Ad

Reed suffered a foot injury in the process and it was later revealed that he would be out of action for some time. Reed ended up missing several major WWE events, including WrestleMania 41. He returned at Saturday Night's Main Event and joined Seth Rollins' new stable, leaving the WWE Universe shocked.

Now that Reed has taken a jab at Reigns by using his old catchphrase, it's quite clear that he wants the OTC to notice him. It will be interesting to see what happens when Reigns and Bronson Reed eventually come face-to-face on WWE TV in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More