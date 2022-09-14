"Pathetic" - WWE fans furious after Seth Rollins is omitted from the PWI 500 top 10

WWE fans are livid with anger at the placing of Seth Rollins on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 list this year. The Grand Slam Champion has had quite an impressive 2022 since being involved in the best storylines this year in WWE.

The Visionary managed to put on incredible matches with the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle, etc., to name a few. Even though Rollins didn't manage to always come out on top as the victor every time in his matches, his character and performance enthralled fans. His trilogy of matches with the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, was one of the major highlights this year, particularly their encounter at Hell in a Cell 2022.

So with all of these high-stakes matches and intense rivalries, it managed to earn Seth Rollins a number 17 spot in the acclaimed PWI TOP 500 list, with Matt Cardona right above him. But the spot given to The Visionary on the list didn't please the WWE Universe at all, with fans adamant that he should've easily cracked the top 10 with his achievements.

jana parker! @vivalajana seth rollins not being in the top 10 is pathetic :/ seth rollins not being in the top 10 is pathetic :/

With Seth's place in PWI 500 not being fair according to fans, it seems they'll continue to support the former WWE Universal Champion regardless of the list.

OnTheMatAndInTheRing @OnMatAndInRing The fact Seth Rollins wasn’t in the top 5 of the PWI list is weak af. How did Gresham beat out Seth for a top 10 spot at that???? The fact Seth Rollins wasn’t in the top 5 of the PWI list is weak af. How did Gresham beat out Seth for a top 10 spot at that????

The Architect topped the PWI 500 list back in 2019 as he was crowned the Universal Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Rollins still has 2022 remaining to pull himself higher up the ranks in the company as he sets his sights on the Almighty Bobby Lashley's United States Championship.

We'll have to wait and see if Seth Rollins can win himself a championship title before the end of the year.

Seth Rollins still has Matt Riddle to look out for

It seems Matt Riddle still has unfinished business with Seth Rollins even after their encounter at WWE Clash at the Castle. The buildup to the rivalry has been intense, to say the least, with both rivals making personal insults to one another leading to their match at the UK Stadium show.

The match between the two stars was full of mind games from Rollins to throw Riddle off his game until one curb stomp from the top rope sealed his victory. But after their match, the King of Bros. went after The Visionary and attacked him in the previous episode of RAW as he chased him down.

Seth Rollins may not have taken that attack too lightly as he gears up for a title match against The Almighty One on next week's RAW. Only time will tell if the Architect will be able to pull out a win against Bobby Lashley or will Matt Riddle make his presence known in their match.

Do you think Seth Rollins will become the new WWE United States Champion next week? Sound off in the comments below.

