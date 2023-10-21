WWE fans are in awe at how much Shane McMahon's son looks like Vince McMahon

Declan McMahon, the eldest son of Shane McMahon, is no stranger to the spotlight of WWE.

Declan famously accompanied his legendary father during the latter's Wrestlemania 32 entrance. He was also spotted in the front row at Fastlane recently. Several pictures of him have since gone viral across the internet.

Fans have reacted to these pictures, and noticed how similar the youngster looks to his grandfather, Vince McMahon. Most of them are in awe about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Declan is currently at Indiana University, where he plays for the Indiana Hoosiers Football team. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 18-year-old youngster.

Declan McMahon talks about joining WWE in the future

Declan McMahon recently spoke about his future aspirations. Declan hasn't particularly indicated any preference for the squared circle so far.

In an interview with WU Online, Declan was asked whether he would ever step into the squared circle. He expressed his interest about getting in the ring down the line, but said that he was currently focused on his football career.

"I'm never ruling it out. I would love get in the ring a couple times, but you have to see if the opportunity presents itself, it's all about the story, we'll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I would be pretty good at it. You never know, never ruling an option out. As for now, focusing on football and school and we'll play it by ear," Declan said.

It will be interesting to see if Declan eventually ends up in the world of professional wrestling.

Do you think Declan McMahon will become a WWE Superstar someday? Let us know in the comments section below.

