WWE fans believe 10-time champion could be "dethroning Gunther" after major announcement on RAW

Following his interaction with Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW, Gunther received a challenge from a popular WWE Superstar. Fans believe that it could be a setup for something bigger for an upcoming premium live event.

Gunther looked to get under Seth Rollins’ skin on the latest edition of the red brand. The Ring General confronted The Visionary and informed him that he would be coming for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Later on, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods faced off against Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Their match ended in a Double Count-Out, after which Kofi laid down a challenge for The Ring General. WWE made the match official for the next episode of RAW after the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Fans took to X/Twitter to discuss the massive announcement. While many people think Kofi Kingston will fall short on Monday, others believe it is a setup for something bigger. Some fans think that WWE Superstar Big E could return to the show. Meanwhile, others see Jey Uso stepping up to The Ring General right after the contest since he is involved with The New Day.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Big E could return to the show to confront the Intercontinental Champion after the match, according to some fans.

Others think it is a setup to have Gunther and Jey Uso compete down the line.

Some fans are convinced that Kofi Kingston will lose to give Gunther a big push.

Not many see The Ring General losing the Intercontinental Championship to the former WWE Champion.

One fan noted that Brock Lesnar's rumored rivalry against Gunther will have to wait.

Kofi Kingston is a former WWE Champion who has taken down some big names in his storied career. However, Gunther has run through many former world champions in his current reign, and a victory over Kingston will only solidify his position as a dominant champion.

Gunther will face a few top names in the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 for a spot in WrestleMania 40

The upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble Match will feature some of the biggest names in sports entertainment. Gunther is hoping to overcome them all to become the next WrestleMania main eventer.

However, The Ring General will have some tough competition from many top stars. CM Punk is also aiming to headline WrestleMania 40 this year. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is still looking to finish his story and win a world championship. Drew McIntyre dreams of winning the title in front of a live crowd, and he will leave no stone unturned for an opportunity to win the contest.

Additionally, Brock Lesnar is also rumored to return either at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 or close to it. The Beast Incarnate could show up to ignite a rivalry with The Ring General to give WWE fans what they have been patiently waiting for.

