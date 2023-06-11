WWE fans believe longest reigning champion had "the most boring reign ever"

Several current WWE Superstars recently enjoyed some long reigns with top championships. Among them was Bianca Belair, who had the longest reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. However, many fans believe that Belair wasn’t the best RAW Women’s Champion of all time.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw the company retire the RAW Women’s Championship and award Asuka with the new WWE Women’s Championship. Just a few weeks ago, The EST enjoyed 400 days as the RAW Women’s Champion.

Belair lost the title at Night of Champions after holding it for 419 days. She created a new record with the title before losing it to Asuka.

A fan took to Twitter to claim that Bianca Belair was the best RAW Women’s Champion of all time. The title changed hands 25 times before it was retired.

However, many other fans reacted to the claims and called her title reign boring. A few said that Becky Lynch was the best RAW Women’s Champion of all time.

Uzezi Simon @Zza_Aless



The Four Horse Women made that division what it is and it isn’t a debate @TheEnemiesPE3 The most boring reign ever in the history of the business. They used that to compensate her for the mistake they made when Becky took it in 50 seconds.The Four Horse Women made that division what it is and it isn’t a debate @TheEnemiesPE3 The most boring reign ever in the history of the business. They used that to compensate her for the mistake they made when Becky took it in 50 seconds. The Four Horse Women made that division what it is and it isn’t a debate

Sarjesh Khadgi @P1Khadgi

Her heel work was fantastic and she elevated Bianca so yeah Becky Lynch is the best! @TheEnemiesPE3 It's Becky Lynch for me her first run was pretty good like she had good rivalries and matches with the likes of Lacey,Natalya,Sasha and Asuka but her second run as big time becks was underratedHer heel work was fantastic and she elevated Bianca so yeah Becky Lynch is the best! @TheEnemiesPE3 It's Becky Lynch for me her first run was pretty good like she had good rivalries and matches with the likes of Lacey,Natalya,Sasha and Asuka but her second run as big time becks was underratedHer heel work was fantastic and she elevated Bianca so yeah Becky Lynch is the best! https://t.co/Tx59MzHPWB

cHrIs bElL BexFan4life 💚🤍🧡🏳️‍🌈 @DaBexsterioway

I'd say Bianca has the longest reign in raw women's division history. Becky Lynch has the most prestigious reign in Raw women's wrestling history: @TheEnemiesPE3 So happy you put Becky in the shot: Cause no one Elevated The Raw Women's division like BigTimeBecks:I'd say Bianca has the longest reign in raw women's division history. Becky Lynch has the most prestigious reign in Raw women's wrestling history: @TheEnemiesPE3 So happy you put Becky in the shot: Cause no one Elevated The Raw Women's division like BigTimeBecks: I'd say Bianca has the longest reign in raw women's division history. Becky Lynch has the most prestigious reign in Raw women's wrestling history:

movies @uchihasasukebo @TheEnemiesPE3 Quick question what good match have she had when she had the title? @TheEnemiesPE3 Quick question what good match have she had when she had the title?

CsR @Rsc824 @TheEnemiesPE3 Come on, she is great but She isn’t better than any of the 4 horse women. @TheEnemiesPE3 Come on, she is great but She isn’t better than any of the 4 horse women.

Roman Reigns recently celebrated his 1000-day Universal Championship reign, while Gunther completed one year as the Intercontinental Champion. Austin Theory is also looking to set a new record with the United States Title around his waist.

Now that WWE has retired the red championship, it looks like Belair’s record will never be broken. However, it may not have been the best run of all time.

Bianca Belair could turn heel on WWE SmackDown

During her time in NXT, The EST had a decent run as a heel. However, it was her face turn that allowed her to get on top of her game and win the trust of the WWE Universe.

Belair has a good run with both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the company. She also got to have two big matches at back-to-back WrestleMania events.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE They over here stressing ya girl out.

You hear me?!

Ya girl is stresssed They over here stressing ya girl out. You hear me?!Ya girl is stresssed https://t.co/GpZkZysJV1

However, her current character has run dry, and she needs to turn soon to give fans something different to look forward to. The EST has been teasing a heel turn on SmackDown, and she could undergo the change very soon.

It is no secret that she is among the best wrestlers in the company today. However, a change in character will help her get back to the top and show fans that she is capable of doing something different.

Bianca could interfere in the match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka in three weeks before unveiling a new side to herself.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair turn heel in WWE soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes