WWE fans blasted by Vince Russo for watching everything: "There were so many shows on last weekend" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about wrestling fans watching all of WWE's shows. Over the last few months, the company has put on several special events coupled with their weekly programming.

WWE has three major brands in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. In addition, the company produces several PLEs throughout the year. NXT, now operating as a third brand rather than a developmental promotion, also has its own special events. The company has also partnered with promotions like TNA and AAA to bring out more shows for the fans.

This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran writer noted that WWE was putting on non-stop shows every week. He felt there was too much wrestling on TV, and fans were still consuming all the product. Russo wanted to question fans if they had had enough of wrestling and wanted to stop for a while.

"There were so many shows on last weekend, from Friday SmackDown all the way through RAW. You and I both know there are people that watched all of it. I would just love to ask the questions that you just asked because I can't understand it. I know me with baseball. I watch a lot of baseball. But I get to the point of, okay I need a break from baseball. I need to not watch for a couple of days or whatever. These people never seem to get to that point which amazes me." [From 3:43 onwards]

WWE is heading into a busy weekend. This week's SmackDown will be followed by Money in the Bank on Saturday. The company will also host Worlds Collide streaming on YouTube before the PLE.

