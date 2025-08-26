WWE fans chant "You're just a sh*t Liv Morgan" towards current superstar; Morgan reacts

The go-home RAW before WWE Clash in Paris took place in Birmingham, UK. Once again, fans in the UK came up with interesting chants, including one referencing Liv Morgan.Roxanne Perez was in action against Rhea Ripley on RAW. She headed into the match on the back of a win over IYO SKY from last week's RAW. However, The Prodigy was unsuccessful in getting her hands raised against another former Women's World Champion.During her match against Ripley, fans mocked Perez by chanting that she was a &quot;sh*t&quot; version of Morgan. Moments later, The Miracle Kid posted a GIF on social media, likely reacting to the interesting choice of chant.You can check out Morgan's reaction on X below.Roxanne Perez on being added to The Judgment Day in WWERoxanne Perez was officially added to The Judgment Day after Liv Morgan suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW. The injury forced her out of action and also saw Perez represent The Judgment Day as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez.In an interview with WrestlingNews.Co, Perez spoke about being part of The Judgment Day. She said the group was the most dominant faction in the company's history.&quot;Oh my God, I feel like being a part of The Judgment Day has been the best thing for my career, honestly, and who wouldn't wanna be part of The Judgment Day? The most dominant faction in WWE history, you know? So I'm excited, I'm excited to be a champ, and I'm excited to bring all the gold back home on Monday Night RAW.&quot; Perez and Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025. It'll be interesting to see what Liv Morgan has to say to Perez once she returns to action and reunites with The Judgment Day.