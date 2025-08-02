  • home icon
Roxanne Perez gives her honest thoughts on being added to The Judgment Day in WWE

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 02, 2025 17:02 GMT
Roxanne Perez is the newest Judgment Day member [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Roxanne Perez is the newest Judgment Day member [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Roxanne Perez has featured prominently on WWE RAW recently with The Judgment Day. Ahead of her SummerSlam match alongside Raquel Rodriguez, the 23-year-old discussed her time with the faction so far.

Perez and Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam on August 2. Liv Morgan originally held the tag titles with Rodriguez. However, she was replaced as a Tag Team Champion by Perez after undergoing shoulder surgery in June.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.Co, Perez spoke positively about her Judgment Day experience so far:

"Oh my God, I feel like being a part of The Judgment Day has been the best thing for my career, honestly, and who wouldn't wanna be part of The Judgment Day? The most dominant faction in WWE history, you know? So I'm excited, I'm excited to be a champ, and I'm excited to bring all the gold back home on Monday Night RAW." [1:17 – 1:33]
Without the absent Morgan, the current version of The Judgment Day consists of Perez, Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Another former member, Carlito, left the group in June when his contract expired.

Roxanne Perez reflects on recent title defense

On July 21, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retained the Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on RAW. The match took place in Houston, Texas, where Perez trained at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) school.

Having grown up in Texas, Roxanne Perez enjoyed returning to the state as a Women's Tag Team Champion with Rodriguez:

"It felt awesome, and then to do it with her as well. The last time that I did a main roster live event was with Raquel, actually, and we tag-teamed in my hometown, so to be back there and be back there as tag team champs was awesome. It was amazing." [0:48 – 1:02]
In the same interview, Perez addressed speculation that she sees Dominik Mysterio as more than a friend.

