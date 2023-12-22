WWE fans convinced Triple H will bring back 6-time World Champion to reform popular faction

WWE fans recently took to Twitter, convinced that Triple H will bring back a six-time World Champion to reform The Four Horsewomen.

The name in question is Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. Banks began her career in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 and started performing on the developmental brand. She was part of a group that also included Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. Even though they weren't officially a faction, WWE called them the Four Horsewomen, who revolutionized women's wrestling.

The Man, The Queen, and The Role Model are still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Legit Boss walked out of the company in 2022 after some reported disputes with the creative over the direction of her character. She already made a huge name by winning several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Sasha Banks is heavily rumored to return to WWE soon. Ibou, of Wrestle Purists, recently took to Twitter after Bayley reportedly signed a new multi-year deal. He wrote that he believes Triple H will reunite The Four Horsewomen, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on his post.

Most fans agreed with him and wrote that they want The Horsewomen to reunite, this time as a team, and go against Damage CTRL after The Role Model is kicked out.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

Some more Twitter users wanted Triple H to bring back Sasha Banks and reunite her with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter.

Bill Apter wants Sasha Banks to return to WWE for a match against Triple H's mega-signing

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter said that he doesn't know if Sasha Banks will come back to the Stamford-based promotion or not. But if she returns, he wants to see a match between The Boss and Triple H's mega-signing Jade Cargill.

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sasha once again in the Stamford-based promotion. What Triple H has planned for her future remains to be seen.

