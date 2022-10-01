"So Gross" - WWE fans cringe on Twitter after Corey Graves compares The Bloodline to The Targaryen family from 'House of Dragons'

SmackDown color commentator Corey Graves made a comment on the latest episode of the show that made a lot of fans on Twitter cringe.

During the match between The Bloodline and Madcap Moss & Ricochet, Graves tried to make a reference to the ongoing series House of Dragons (a prequel to Game of Thrones). He compared The Bloodline to the Targaryen family from the popular series.

While his intention was likely to portray the dominance of The Bloodline over the last few years just as The Targaryens once dominated Westeros, fans didn't view it that way.

However, it was the non-PG aspect of the Targaryen family that was picked up on, and fans certainly piled on the WWE commentator for the line he used.

You can read some of the reactions below:

Corey Graves recently replaced regular SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee after the latter went away from WWE for the time being. McAfee is currently pursuing a role as a commentator for ESPN Gameday and was recently replaced by Graves. The latter has been a staple on RAW behind the desk in a three-man team alongside Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn did The Bloodline on the latest episode of SmackDown as they defeated Moss and Ricochet.

What did you make of Corey Graves' unlikely comparison on the latest episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

