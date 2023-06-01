WWE fans defend Baron Corbin's cooking skills as he hits back at a chef that roasted him

Baron Corbin loves to cook and recently took to his social media account to show off his skills. A professional chef noticed his video and reviewed his cooking, making harsh comments. The Lone Wolf noticed the edit made by the chef and has now shared his thoughts on the review.

Corbin is currently a free agent in WWE, so he can appear on any show he wants. He made full use of his right when he showed up on this week's episode of WWE NXT, attacking its champion, Carmelo Hayes. In addition to Corbin, his fellow free agent, Mustafa Ali, also made his presence felt on the show.

Baron Corbin has donned many hats in the promotion. He has been a formidable in-ring competitor, an authority figure, and a prodigy. Most recently, the former Money in the Bank winner was showered with love when he won a match during a WWE Live event in Paris.

The former King Of The Ring winner recently took to his social media handle to show off his culinary skills. His video was seen by a chef who took time out to review him. The chef had a lot of negative feedback for the former United States Champion. Corbin came across the negative review and gave a savage reply to the chef, as you can view below:

"Who is this nobody?! My steak, no matter the cut is outside your pay grade."

Corbin's tweet caught the eye of many fans who came out in support of the WWE Superstar.

Who did Baron Corbin beat in Paris?

WWE's final stop during its Europe tour was in Paris. At the Live event, the fans in attendance erupted when Baron Corbin won his match. Corbin's victory came after a nearly 200-day drought.

The man who the former United States Champion went one-on-one with at the event is Rick Boogs. When Corbin pinned his opponent for the win, he and the crowd went wild. They ended up giving him a standing ovation.

Corbin has also spoken about a potential character change in WWE. With his recent return to NXT, he could utilize a new gimmick to get over with the audience after a lukewarm run on the main roster. A potential victory over Hayes and a reign with the NXT Championship could reestablish him as a credible competitor.

