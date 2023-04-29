WWE fans demand female superstar be given a chance yet another week in a row

WWE fans have demanded that Dana Brooke be given another chance yet another week in a row.

Dana Brooke made her main roster debut in 2016 and immediately made a splash after she defeated Becky Lynch. Brooke then aligned herself with Charlotte Flair and the two women formed a formidable duo.

Right from the start of her WWE career, it looked like Dana had a bright future in the company. However, she hasn't received as many opportunities as some of the other women have received. The only title reign she had in the WWE was when she won the 24/7 Championship 15 times.

However, since the title was retired a couple of months ago, Dana Brooke has been absent from WWE programming. It now appears that her fans have grown tired of waiting for her to make an appearance on tv and they have taken matters into their own hands.

Many WWE fans took to Twitter to demand that Brooke be given another chance with the hashtag #GiveDanaBrookeAChance trending on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

I will not stop until she's given what she DESERVES. I will not stop until she's given what she DESERVES.#GiveDanaBrookeAChancehttps://t.co/4uJX5AEFqz

dana has been one of my favs for years. she has the confidence that when she is given the chance she is going to show up and out. she always showed that no matter what just keep going. as a fellow clevelander she makes us proud of her. dana has been one of my favs for years. she has the confidence that when she is given the chance she is going to show up and out. she always showed that no matter what just keep going. as a fellow clevelander she makes us proud of her. #GiveDanaBrookeAChance @DanaBrookeWWE dana has been one of my favs for years. she has the confidence that when she is given the chance she is going to show up and out. she always showed that no matter what just keep going. as a fellow clevelander she makes us proud of her. https://t.co/9WQkDbe1ci

She has been grinding the hardest for over years now! 🏼

If any woman who deserves an opportunity, it's been @DanaBrookeWWE She has been grinding the hardest for over years now! If any woman who deserves an opportunity, it's been @DanaBrookeWWEShe has been grinding the hardest for over years now! 💪🏼#GiveDanaBrookeAChancehttps://t.co/LpJJAGCUzS

#GiveDanaBrookeAChance is still trending! This means so much to me and everyone else who joined and supported the movement. We love you @DanaBrookeWWE #GiveDanaBrookeAChance is still trending! This means so much to me and everyone else who joined and supported the movement. We love you @DanaBrookeWWE 💪🏼❤https://t.co/4uJX5AEFqz

One fan stated that Dana Brooke has been really passionate about the business.

#GiveDanaBrookeAChance Dana Brooke has always been the most passionate person for this business I've ever known. Dana Brooke has always been the most passionate person for this business I've ever known. #GiveDanaBrookeAChance https://t.co/DH8gixRdjA

Another fan predicted that Dana Brooke will end Bianca Belair's title reign.

Dana Brooke opened up about winning the WWE 24/7 Championship

One of Dana Brooke's most notable moments was when she won the 24/7 Championship. She went on the win the title 15 times and was the second last person to hold the title before it was retired.

Dana Brooke spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling about her time as the 24/7 Champion and she called it an honor and a blessing to win the title.

"So this year has been truly phenomenal. I won the 24/7 Title. I thought that was a blessing and an honor, and I held that title very close to my heart because that's how I try to live my life every single day as a champion 24/7, from the moment I wake up to the moment and the moment I go to sleep."

She continued:

"And during my career, I have been blessed with many, many opportunities, whether it be a comic role, serious, tag team, this and that. I have been given the opportunity to do many, many things," said Dana Brooke. [4:18 -4:48]

Clearly, Dana Brooke shares a special bond with her fans, but only time will tell whether her fans will be successful in getting her back on tv.

When do you think we will see Dana Brooke on tv again? Sound off in the comments section.

