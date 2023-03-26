WWE fans embrace former champion's surprise gift for Sami Zayn on Road to WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens coined a new term to celebrate his 'brother' and tag team partner Sami Zayn's journey to WrestleMania 39 - WrestleZaynia.

Zayn appeared as a guest on The KO Show this week on SmackDown, where the host unveiled his surprise gift. He presented his friend with a t-shirt that read KO-Mania at the back and WrestleZaynia at the front.

Kevin Owens also hailed Sami Zayn as the MVP of WWE for his work alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline over the last 12 months. Fans loved the reunited duo exchanging heartfelt messages for each other but especially got behind the term WrestleZaynia.

Twitter declared the moment wholesome, insisting that Sami Zayn deserves accolades ahead of his big match at WrestleMania. Many noted that the t-shirt would be an instant hit among fans, considering it features the two biggest babyfaces in the company today.

Below are some of the best reactions to "WrestleZaynia" in honor of Sami Zayn:

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. The Bloodline members hijacked the wholesome moment between the two babyfaces on SmackDown with a surprise attack.

Wrestling veteran agrees with Sami Zayn being hailed as MVP of WWE

Dutch Mantell discussed Sami Zayn being referred to as the MVP in the promotion for his recent work during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The veteran noted that Zayn was responsible for delivering the most interesting storyline while working with The Usos and held the show when other things weren't working as well.

Mantell said that Zayn managed to keep the audience hooked despite the plans for betrayal being clear from the beginning.

He also said that The Usos turning on Zayn happened at the perfect time, and the latter deserves his credit ahead of his title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

