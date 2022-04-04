ThankYouTripleH: WWE fans emotional as Triple H leaves his boots in the ring

Triple H made a public appearance on WrestleMania 38 to formally announce his retirement in front of the WWE Universe.

The Game is one of wrestling's most prominent names in the industry. From winning multiple WWE Championships, winning Royal Rumbles, headlining WrestleMania, and even being part of the company's notorious tag team, D-Generation X, Triple H has done it all.

On Sunday, The Game surprisingly opened WrestleMania 38 Night 2 with a short and heartfelt message. After expressing his gratitude to the fans, Hunter Hearst Helmsley formally retired from pro wrestling as he left his boots in the middle of the ring.

This resulted in varied fan reactions. Check out some of them below:

Eastwood @xNoOneAtAllx #WrestleMania Long live the King (of Kings). One of my favorites. Undeniably one of the all time greats. #ThankYouTripleH Long live the King (of Kings). One of my favorites. Undeniably one of the all time greats. #ThankYouTripleH #WrestleMania

Blonde Gentlemen @ShawneGauger #ThankYouTripleH from your corporate gimmicks, to degeneration-X, to just your bad ass "The game" character you were a Pros Pro an always a joy to watch in the ring, listen to on the mic, and never disappointed. Congrats on the career and salute sir 🫡 #ThankYouTripleH from your corporate gimmicks, to degeneration-X, to just your bad ass "The game" character you were a Pros Pro an always a joy to watch in the ring, listen to on the mic, and never disappointed. Congrats on the career and salute sir 🫡 https://t.co/0ufLwMLAfi

pinkmoon @pinkmoonbabe



#ThankYouTripleH #BestoftheBest #ThankYouHunter !! I've been watching him since the 90s. I'm not going to lie, I just cried. #ThankYouHunter!! I've been watching him since the 90s. I'm not going to lie, I just cried. #ThankYouTripleH #BestoftheBest

Kyle Mac @theMACattak My Dad legit told the story last night of me getting in trouble in school for doing the "suck it" thing at school. Triple H has been a part of wrestling for me, forever. #ThankYouTripleH My Dad legit told the story last night of me getting in trouble in school for doing the "suck it" thing at school. Triple H has been a part of wrestling for me, forever. #ThankYouTripleH

#MJInnocent @MjInnocent__ #WrestleMania #WWE Triple H, Stone cold and Undertaker has now retired...We old y'all.... we're friggin old. Thank you Triple H, heel and face, you are a WWE legend. #ThankYouTripleH #WrestleMania 38 Triple H, Stone cold and Undertaker has now retired...We old y'all.... we're friggin old. Thank you Triple H, heel and face, you are a WWE legend. #ThankYouTripleH #WrestleMania #WWE #WrestleMania38

Mark @MS78991 #Wrestlemania #WWE Legend You Will Be Missed in the ring, Sad to see you having to retire but thank you for the amazing memories #ThankYouTripleH Legend You Will Be Missed in the ring, Sad to see you having to retire but thank you for the amazing memories #ThankYouTripleH #Wrestlemania #WWE https://t.co/gbZQMmfvck

The King of Kings made his in-ring debut in March 1994 and his WWE debut in 1995. Since then, he has had several career milestones, like winning the Rumble twice and becoming a 14-time world champion.

When did Triple H officially announce his retirement?

With his decades-long run and backstage role, the former WWE Champion's career made a huge impact in the wrestling industry. Apart from accomplishments in his singles career. The Game was also involved in iconic stables like DX, Evolution, and even The Authority.

The Cerebral Assasin's retirement was first made public in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN. After a life-threatening cardiac event in September 2021, the 52-year-old expressed his concerns about his health.

In the interview, Triple H stated that his illness escalated with pneumonia as his wife, Stephanie McMahon, soon found him coughing up blood. After a few months off, The Game felt better and returned to resume his duties.

"As far as in-ring, which I get a lot, I’m done. I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," Triple H said.

Besides this, the two-time Royal Rumble winner stated that he was worried about his three daughters. He feared that he might not even wake up as the doctors put him under during medical procedures.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley undeniably holds an integral part in many people's childhoods and is a living legend of the wrestling business. With the legacy he has built both in and outside the ring, it is safe to assume that The Game will go into the Hall of Fame in the future.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy