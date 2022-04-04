ThankYouTripleH: WWE fans emotional as Triple H leaves his boots in the ring

Triple H made a public appearance on WrestleMania 38 to formally announce his retirement in front of the WWE Universe.
The Game is one of wrestling's most prominent names in the industry. From winning multiple WWE Championships, winning Royal Rumbles, headlining WrestleMania, and even being part of the company's notorious tag team, D-Generation X, Triple H has done it all.
On Sunday, The Game surprisingly opened WrestleMania 38 Night 2 with a short and heartfelt message. After expressing his gratitude to the fans, Hunter Hearst Helmsley formally retired from pro wrestling as he left his boots in the middle of the ring.
The King of Kings made his in-ring debut in March 1994 and his WWE debut in 1995. Since then, he has had several career milestones, like winning the Rumble twice and becoming a 14-time world champion.
When did Triple H officially announce his retirement?
With his decades-long run and backstage role, the former WWE Champion's career made a huge impact in the wrestling industry. Apart from accomplishments in his singles career. The Game was also involved in iconic stables like DX, Evolution, and even The Authority.
The Cerebral Assasin's retirement was first made public in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN. After a life-threatening cardiac event in September 2021, the 52-year-old expressed his concerns about his health.
In the interview, Triple H stated that his illness escalated with pneumonia as his wife, Stephanie McMahon, soon found him coughing up blood. After a few months off, The Game felt better and returned to resume his duties.
"As far as in-ring, which I get a lot, I’m done. I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," Triple H said.
Besides this, the two-time Royal Rumble winner stated that he was worried about his three daughters. He feared that he might not even wake up as the doctors put him under during medical procedures.
Hunter Hearst Helmsley undeniably holds an integral part in many people's childhoods and is a living legend of the wrestling business. With the legacy he has built both in and outside the ring, it is safe to assume that The Game will go into the Hall of Fame in the future.
