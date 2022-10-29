WWE fans expect 27-year-old star to return after two years as Hit Row's mystery partner on SmackDown

The WWE Universe expects a major return from former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush to assist Hit Row against Legado Del Fantasma.

Last year, during the WWE Draft, Isaiah Scott, Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab (Hit Row) made their way to the main roster and joined SmackDown. Unfortunately, they were not utilized to their full potential like they were in their NXT run where the group was formed.

A few months ago, 3 out of the four members made their way back to the company. Isaiah Scott left WWE and joined AEW where he became the AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Keith Lee. The remaining members of the group reformed Hit Row on the blue brand.

A few weeks ago, the trio was attacked by a debuting Legado Del Fantasma and Zelina Vega, who replaced Elektra Lopez. The two teams faced off in a tag team match but Santos Escobar and Vega interfered which allowed LDF to beat Hit Row.

Last week, it was announced that Hit Row will be going up against LDF with a mystery partner. Fans have speculated that former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, who is a free agent, might be making his way back to the company to assist the group. Here's how they reacted:

Briana Brandy @TheVibeBri

Everyone will know Bfab ALWAYS has a plan. DON’T Play with US ! I’m The Dime who makes the DEALS 🏽 SMACKDOWN TOMORROW NIGHT!Everyone will know Bfab ALWAYS has a plan. DON’T Play with US ! I’m The Dime who makes the DEALS SMACKDOWN TOMORROW NIGHT! Everyone will know Bfab ALWAYS has a plan. DON’T Play with US ! I’m The Dime who makes the DEALS 🅱️💅🏽 https://t.co/1EukWABDOk

SethRollinsERA @ThisAintNathann I think Lio Rush would fit in Hit Row Really good! I think Lio Rush would fit in Hit Row Really good! https://t.co/sokLCTGvIk

ED @xWrestlingEOD What if B Fab call up Lio Rush to join Hit Row .. he’s been appearing at some Indy shows here and there and he does make music in real life 🤷🏾‍♂️ What if B Fab call up Lio Rush to join Hit Row .. he’s been appearing at some Indy shows here and there and he does make music in real life 🤷🏾‍♂️

SodaPop @SodaPop87 @kvngantonioo @UKWasimPerviz @IamLioRush Lio Rush is the type of talent hit row needs rn cause they aren’t hitting rows in the crowd currently @kvngantonioo @UKWasimPerviz @IamLioRush Lio Rush is the type of talent hit row needs rn cause they aren’t hitting rows in the crowd currently

Jahkeyse Rogers✪ @toirai_daking @SeanRossSapp . Have you heard anything about who Hit Row 4th member will be next week me personally I think it's Lio Rush @SeanRossSapp. Have you heard anything about who Hit Row 4th member will be next week me personally I think it's Lio Rush

𝙅𝙖𝙮 💫 @KishinJay Honestly, bring back Lio Rush for Hit Row. Those eventual matches with Wes Lee again will be crazy Honestly, bring back Lio Rush for Hit Row. Those eventual matches with Wes Lee again will be crazy

José Irizarry @bulletjoey_ @WWEVacant I'd rather see Lio Rush in Hit Row and have Melo as a single on RAW. @WWEVacant I'd rather see Lio Rush in Hit Row and have Melo as a single on RAW.

It will be interesting to see if Rush becomes another released Superstar who makes his way back to the company under the new regime.

When was the last time Lio Rush worked for WWE?

In 2017, Lio Rush was signed by the company where he began working on the Black and Yellow brand. He also joined the 205 Live division alongside working for NXT. After failing to make an impact on both brands, he transitioned into a manager for 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley.

With Lio Rush as his manager, the fans got to experience a different side of The All Mighty. Bobby Lashley went on to win the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions with Rush's help.

In 2019, Rush went back to NXT where he climbed to the top of the NXT Cruiserweight division and won the championship. 63 days later, he lost the title to Angel Garza.

He spent the remaining months working in the cruiserweight division. In 2020, he was released from his contract due to budget cuts. He has since made appearances for AEW and ROH.

