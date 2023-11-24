WWE fans furiously debate about the outcome of Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series

The addition of Asuka and Kairi Sane to Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago has bolstered the group, making them stronger than ever.

The formidable faction is set to face the team comprising Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch in a Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series this week.

Ahead of the much-anticipated bout, one of the Twitter users shared a post on the platform suggesting that Damage CTRL should undisputedly emerge victorious at the premium live event.

"I want somebody to give me a real reason why the team on the left should win this match, because logically there isn't a single reason why it should happen," a Twitter user shared.

The post sparked a massive debate among fans, discussing which team should emerge victorious in the Women's WarGames bout. There is a sentiment among some fans that Damage CTRL needs the win to solidify their dominance, especially considering their opponents do not have as much at stake in the match.

Others believe that this match presents an ideal chance to create discord within Damage CTRL. If they were to lose, it might lead to internal conflict, potentially resulting in their leader, Bayley, being ousted from the group.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, a ringside brawl erupted between the two teams when Damage CTRL emerged from the crowd to attack Becky Lynch. General Manager Adam Pearce and other security personnel intervened to eventually regain control of the situation.

It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL can assert its dominance in WWE's Women's Division with a victory inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series 2023.

It will be interesting to see if Damage CTRL can assert its dominance in WWE's Women's Division with a victory inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series 2023.