This Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown could be an interesting show, with a massive tease that something big could happen. Fans on are visibly excited after Rob Fee tweeted about it.

The WWE Director of Long Term Creative has "warned" fans on Twitter not to miss SmackDown. This likely indicates a significant moment, potentially involving Bray Wyatt. He and Fee are good friends, with the latter being involved in the 'White Rabbit' tease that led to Wyatt's return.

Here's what he tweeted about SmackDown this week:

colonel rob fee @robfee I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Most of the responses feel it has something to do with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, although several Twitter users have predicted other things as well. From Sami Zayn getting kicked out of The Bloodline to a title change or two, Friday night could be a hell of a show.

Some even think Mandy Rose might return after her release from WWE on Wednesday. As unlikely as that is, Toxic Attraction might yet debut on the blue brand.

Check out the reactions below:

Iggy Ego @IggyEgo @robfee Is Bray finally going to wrestle - And or reveal that he is or isn’t uncle Howdy? @robfee Is Bray finally going to wrestle - And or reveal that he is or isn’t uncle Howdy?

Afterpay Papi @Chiefkeith94 @robfee Bloodline turning on Sami is about to be as heartbreaking as when KO turned on Jericho @robfee Bloodline turning on Sami is about to be as heartbreaking as when KO turned on Jericho

Xanthony Davis @PretttyFlackooo @robfee Sami Zayn showing up to Smackdown all cleaned up and dressed nice for Roman like: @robfee Sami Zayn showing up to Smackdown all cleaned up and dressed nice for Roman like: https://t.co/8vaE5naT3n

Hakuna Matata @LivingLifeOva



Shatter finally being released tomorrow also



& add in the Sami possibly getting decimated by the bloodline tomorrow



Yeah smackdown gone be a banger tomorrow. @robfee Something big with bray & la is happening or a big revel with they storyline.Shatter finally being released tomorrow also& add in the Sami possibly getting decimated by the bloodline tomorrowYeah smackdown gone be a banger tomorrow. @robfee Something big with bray & la is happening or a big revel with they storyline. Shatter finally being released tomorrow also & add in the Sami possibly getting decimated by the bloodline tomorrow Yeah smackdown gone be a banger tomorrow. https://t.co/NvDV7KfAxZ

Cooper Grech @cooper_grech @robfee



Don't think they'll be very ucey tomorrow @SamiZayn watch your back bro from the bloodline.Don't think they'll be very ucey tomorrow @robfee @SamiZayn watch your back bro from the bloodline. Don't think they'll be very ucey tomorrow 😓

Nacer @LVSAMA_ @robfee @SeanRossSapp Mark my words, i'm having a pronostic, Ricochet Wins IC Title and returns One And Only theme @robfee @SeanRossSapp Mark my words, i'm having a pronostic, Ricochet Wins IC Title and returns One And Only theme

It will be interesting to see what happens, with Rob Fee's tweet certainly driving anticipation for the Friday night show.

Roman Reigns will appear on WWE SmackDown this week

Friday's episode was already an essential viewing, as WWE announced Roman Reigns would appear on the show. It will be The Tribal Chief's first appearance since his potential injury at Survivor Series.

Jey Uso asked Sami Zayn to get a haircut ahead of SmackDown, with it promising to be a big night for The Bloodline. Is this the end of the road for The Honorary Uce? It would receive tremendous heat.

Several matches have been announced as well. Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox are set to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The saga between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight rolls on, with Rob Fee's tweet likely being directed at a critical development in this story. Will their match finally be announced? Is Uncle Howdy set to reveal himself? We'll have to wait and see.

