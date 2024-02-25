The Men's Elimination Chamber Match saw six WWE Superstars lock horns in a grueling encounter that delivered countless memorable moments, including a former world champion's "true hater" moment.

The recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw AJ Styles make a surprise appearance during the men's bout inside the Devil's Playground. Despite not being booked to appear on the show, Styles snuck inside the massive structure to target his storied rival, LA Knight.

A few weeks ago, AJ Styles locked horns with Drew McIntyre in the Elimination Chamber qualifier match. However, The Phenomenal One lost out on the opportunity to compete in the bout after an accidental interference by Knight on SmackDown.

Fuelled with a vengeance, Styles made his presence known during the match with a surprise attack on Knight. He entered the ring when the cage was open for Bobby Lashley to leave after being eliminated. The Phenomenal One attacked The Megastar with a steel chair before hitting him with a devastating Styles Clash. The latter was eventually pinned and eliminated from the match by Drew McIntyre.

The WWE Universe was impressed with Styles' commitment to the cause as he only took a long flight to Australia to attack LA Knight on the show. Many hailed him as the "true player hater" for his dedication towards jeopardizing Knight's chances at Elimination Chamber.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to AJ Styles' surprise appearance and brutal attack on LA Knight during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match:

AJ Styles breaks silence after attacking LA Knight at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Following the match, the Phenomenal One was spotted backstage, and he took the opportunity to send a warning.

AJ Styles mocked LA Knight before promising everyone to suffer the same fate as the latter should they get in his way.

"You understand? You messed with the wrong man. You see, I'm not about just winning anymore, I'm gonna hurt not just LA Knight but anyone who gets in my way. Because I'm AJ Styles," said Styles.

AJ Styles and LA Knight are expected to engage in an intense rivalry in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. Fans are excited to see how Knight will respond after the Phenomenal One cost him a potential title opportunity at The Grandest Stage of Them All.