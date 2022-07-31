"Thank you, Papa H"-- WWE fans hail Triple H after an epic SummerSlam show

WWE put together quite a memorable show at SummerSlam this year, and fans credited the new Head of Creative Triple H for the success.

The biggest party of the summer featured several epic in-ring bouts. Although no title changed hands, multiple unforgettable championship bouts immortalized the show.

The night's main event saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns lock horns in one of the best Last Man Standing matches in WWE history. The Tribal Chief eventually retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match that saw a plethora of weapons in use.

Tractors, tables, steel steps, barricades, the Money in the Bank briefcase, the titles, and the announcement desk were all weaponized. Many noted that it was the best match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during their decade-long feud.

The show's opening match was equally entertaining as Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks then turned face and backed the EST of WWE against the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, formerly Io Shirai.

Fans loved the surprise and praised Triple H for being responsible for the massive returns. As the night progressed, multiple booking decisions across all aspects of the show screamed The Game's influence over the changing direction of the company from a creative perspective.

After SummerSlam ended, WWE fans took to social media accounts to express their honest opinion about the premium live event. Most viewers agreed that it was one of the best shows in recent memory, and everyone credited Triple H for his vision, making the show an affair to remember.

Here are some of the best reactions we've seen on Twitter:

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Triple H after taking over WWE Triple H after taking over WWE https://t.co/OMjGSGNqIx

BDE @itsbrandonde TRIPLE H AINT PLAYIN BROOO TRIPLE H AINT PLAYIN BROOO https://t.co/5r4MiSBxPb

Macho T @ItsMachoT TRIPLE H GOT ALL OF US LIKE... TRIPLE H GOT ALL OF US LIKE... https://t.co/U4Z6hKWMZM

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Triple H’s first PPV in charge and he did a fantastic job from beginning to end. The new era is starting off good Triple H’s first PPV in charge and he did a fantastic job from beginning to end. The new era is starting off good 👏

Gomzee @GelaniParody



Retweet



#WWE #SummerSlam Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tonightRetweet Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tonight Retweet#WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/B0cZnOhAL4

✧･ﾟslater @poisonouspixies my interest in wwe: completely dead and in need of a revival



triple h rehiring dakota kai: my interest in wwe: completely dead and in need of a revivaltriple h rehiring dakota kai: https://t.co/HGQ1pNNntf

Triple H revealed big plans ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Head of Creative Triple H talked about his plans for the product during the SummerSlam media scrum.

He revealed his approach towards his job and stated that he wants to create an inclusive environment where he wants ideas from everyone, including WWE talents and fans:

"I want ideas from everybody. I want thoughts from everybody. To me, this is inclusive. That goes for the talent. When I say this is going to take all of us, it's going to take all of us. I want that," said Triple H.

The Game is widely credited for NXT's success over the last decade. Fans hope to see him replicate the same magic on the WWE main roster across all brands and book more memorable shows like SummerSlam.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far