Create
Notifications

"Thank you, Papa H"-- WWE fans hail Triple H after an epic SummerSlam show

WWE fans are excited for the Triple H era after SummerSlam success
WWE fans are excited for the Triple H era after SummerSlam success
reaction-emoji
Shruti Sadbhav
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 12:49 PM IST

WWE put together quite a memorable show at SummerSlam this year, and fans credited the new Head of Creative Triple H for the success.

The biggest party of the summer featured several epic in-ring bouts. Although no title changed hands, multiple unforgettable championship bouts immortalized the show.

The night's main event saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns lock horns in one of the best Last Man Standing matches in WWE history. The Tribal Chief eventually retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match that saw a plethora of weapons in use.

Tractors, tables, steel steps, barricades, the Money in the Bank briefcase, the titles, and the announcement desk were all weaponized. Many noted that it was the best match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during their decade-long feud.

The show's opening match was equally entertaining as Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks then turned face and backed the EST of WWE against the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, formerly Io Shirai.

Fans loved the surprise and praised Triple H for being responsible for the massive returns. As the night progressed, multiple booking decisions across all aspects of the show screamed The Game's influence over the changing direction of the company from a creative perspective.

After SummerSlam ended, WWE fans took to social media accounts to express their honest opinion about the premium live event. Most viewers agreed that it was one of the best shows in recent memory, and everyone credited Triple H for his vision, making the show an affair to remember.

Here are some of the best reactions we've seen on Twitter:

@TripleH https://t.co/bxuAxpz7yJ
@TripleH Thank you, Papa H. ❤️ https://t.co/Xj7aVzRCSw
@TripleH FINALLY #SummerSlam https://t.co/mI80PcId4i
@TripleH BEHOLD THE KING, THE KING OF KINGS. 👑 https://t.co/Bs74ZvNk4r
Triple H after taking over WWE https://t.co/OMjGSGNqIx
TRIPLE H AINT PLAYIN BROOO https://t.co/5r4MiSBxPb
Let the Triple H era begin. #SummerSlam https://t.co/uofr3gDuXt
TRIPLE H GOT ALL OF US LIKE... https://t.co/U4Z6hKWMZM
Triple H’s first PPV in charge and he did a fantastic job from beginning to end. The new era is starting off good 👏
Triple H understood the assignment https://t.co/s67YX5hNdW
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tonight Retweet#WWE #SummerSlam https://t.co/B0cZnOhAL4
Me: #Summerslam is probably gonna suck tbhTriple H: https://t.co/fn4xMHvVvk
@big_business_ WWE under Triple H https://t.co/I5Ais5sr5h
my interest in wwe: completely dead and in need of a revivaltriple h rehiring dakota kai: https://t.co/HGQ1pNNntf
@Fiend4FolIows Triple H and Stephanie rn https://t.co/Cj2plB11eG

Triple H revealed big plans ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Head of Creative Triple H talked about his plans for the product during the SummerSlam media scrum.

He revealed his approach towards his job and stated that he wants to create an inclusive environment where he wants ideas from everyone, including WWE talents and fans:

Also Read Story Continues below
"I want ideas from everybody. I want thoughts from everybody. To me, this is inclusive. That goes for the talent. When I say this is going to take all of us, it's going to take all of us. I want that," said Triple H.

The Game is widely credited for NXT's success over the last decade. Fans hope to see him replicate the same magic on the WWE main roster across all brands and book more memorable shows like SummerSlam.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

Edited by Arjun
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...