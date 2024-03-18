WWE fans lose it after apparently fake "leaked" WrestleMania plans say R-Truth is dethroning Roman Reigns

"Leaked" WrestleMania plans claimed that R-Truth may be defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

While the star is many things, he is not the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. Yet when the usual fake pre-WrestleMania "leaked" plans emerged on social media, fans were surprised to see that the list had him defeating Roman Reigns and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the show of shows.

Before WrestleMania and other big shows like the Royal Rumble, it has now become tradition that WWE's plans are "leaked" ahead of the show. These leaks are usually completely fake and try to show a possible card.

On this occasion though, the leaked document made no pretensions about the legitimacy of the plans that had been leaked.

The leaked document had Conor McGregor hosting the show and even had R-Truth cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase during Roman Reigns and The Rock's match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Whether this meant that he would win just Reigns' title or both Rollins and Reigns' title is unclear.

The fact that this could never happen because of the unrealistic nature of the result was clear, and fans went into a frenzy. They all reacted to the "leaked" plans, finding it hilarious that R-Truth was listed as the prospective winner at the end of Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

They pointed out the misspellings as well in the entire document as well as the unrealistic nature.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In particular, R-Truth's spectacular achievement of cashing in the briefcase when Damian Priest is the holder came into focus.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

R-Truth has an unfinished story with The Judgment Day, not Roman Reigns

R-Truth and The Judgment Day have been at odds with one another ever since the star assumed that he was part of the group.

The former United States Champion has both lost and won matches against different members of the group, but there has been no final conclusion. At the moment, he's teamed up with The Miz and DIY.

There does not seem to be any chance of him cashing in the briefcase and winning, even if he were to steal it from Damian Priest. However, it remains to be seen what the star will be up to en route to The Show of Shows.

Poll : Would you be happy if R-Truth stole the Money in the Bank briefcase? Yes, he deserves it No, but it would be fun! 0 votes View Discussion