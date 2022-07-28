"I'm crying" -- WWE fans in meltdown after Seth Rollins' strange reaction to his SummerSlam match being cancelled

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was supposed to face Riddle at SummerSlam this weekend. However, the match has been postponed due to the latter's injury.

Earlier this week, Riddle competed in the main event of RAW. Following the match, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring and launched a ruthless attack on the Original Bro. WWE confirmed that Riddle sustained a brachial plexus injury. Thus, he is no longer medically cleared to compete at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins reacted strangely to the news as he took to Twitter to apologize to fans who bought tickets for SummerSlam but won't be seeing him perform. The Visionary also mentioned how hard he worked to earn a spot on the SummerSlam card. His post read:

"For anyone who purchased a ticket to SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last six months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday."

Fans quickly responded to his post by saying that Mr. SummerSlam would be missed at the event. Many questioned his intentions behind the post mentioned above, which led to speculation that he was speaking out of character.

From expressing their sympathy for Rollins to reading between the lines, fans had a lot to say. Here are some of the reactions to The Architect's tweet:

Potential reason why WWE postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Backstage reports claim that Riddle's injury has been added to the storyline as part of "creative adjustments." Fightful Select shared that both superstars were informed about the injury on Monday.

Their match has reportedly been moved to Clash at the Castle, the next big premium live event. Rollins is still expected to be present in Nashville for media obligations ahead of SummerSlam.

