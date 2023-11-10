WWE fans "need" legendary UFC figure to appear at WrestleMania 40

The monumental merger between two of the most prominent combat and sports entertainment organizations, UFC and WWE, was successfully concluded earlier this year. Fans have since been buzzing with excitement, envisioning potential crossovers and collaborations between the two promotions in the future.

A Twitter user recently voiced their desire to witness the legendary UFC announcer, Bruce Buffer, performing main event introductions at WrestleMania 40.

"Since WWE and UFC are buddies now, I need WWE to do whatever it takes to get Bruce Buffer to do the main event introductions for Mania 40," A Twitter user shared.

Fans have since reacted to this post with overwhelming enthusiasm, expressing their eagerness to witness this potential crossover. Many of them eagerly anticipated the possibility of Bruce Buffer announcing the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Although a significant portion of the WWE Universe was eager to see Buffer at WrestleMania, there were those who believed that Samantha Irvin deserved the opportunity, especially in light of her recent accomplishments.

It will be interesting to see if we ever get to see Bruce Buffer inside a squared circle.

Dana White said that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a major deal for UFC

UFC President Dana White recently credited the former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon for securing a major deal for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC will be collaborating with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (SGEA) to organize its first-ever show in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with Sports Business Journal, White revealed that McMahon was responsible for finalizing this deal.

"It was Vince McMahon [who arranged UFC’s Saudi deal]. It was 100 percent Vince McMahon. He made every call, he didn’t make one move without picking up the phone and calling me, and getting me in the loop, and seeing if I was cool with this and that, and he went from being, oddly enough, I don’t know why, an enemy [of UFC’s], to being an unbelievable, incredible partner," White said.

It will be interesting to see how the two companies collaborate under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella in the years ahead.

