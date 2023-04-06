WWE fans pick 8-time champion over Cody Rhodes as next credible challenger for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and fans are now wondering who could be his next challenger.

The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare were involved in an intense rivalry in the months leading up to WrestleMania. Many believed that the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner would end the champion's historic reign, but multiple interferences from The Bloodline allowed Reigns to retain his gold.

WrestlingWorldCC recently shared a post asking which WWE Superstar could be the next credible challenger for Roman Reigns. There was a massive divide between the top favorites to challenge The Tribal Chief, with many believing that Cody Rhodes is still the only one fit for the role and will fight his way back into the title picture.

Many argued that Seth Rollins is the only one to beat Reigns in his current title reign and deserves another championship bout. But several have argued that Jey Uso is the only right person for the job, especially since he has shown signs of betrayal lately. Fans think he has more than enough reason to go after The Tribal Chief and take control of The Bloodline.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the next credible challenger for Roman Reigns:

Manof1005Holds @PeterGunn500 @WrestlingWCC Jey USO. It's been there since the beginning when he feuded with reigns. Only blood can take down blood @WrestlingWCC Jey USO. It's been there since the beginning when he feuded with reigns. Only blood can take down blood https://t.co/GHwN6nnk7r

However, a new name was unsurprisingly added to the mix, instantly earning everyone's approval. A large section of WWE fans believe Intercontinental Champion Gunther is the only superstar who can pose a severe threat to Roman Reigns' unparalleled dominance as the top champion.

Roman Reigns didn't meet top WWE heels after title loss at WrestleMania 39

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Paul Heyman just lied to The Usos Paul Heyman just lied to The Usos 😳 https://t.co/wdVypdnSkx

Every member of The Bloodline was present on RAW after WrestleMania. However, fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns not meet The Usos after they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at 'Mania.

When The Usos tried to meet Reigns, Paul Heyman lied to them and said that The Tribal Chief had stepped out with Solo Sikoa to discuss their strategy for a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. However, Reigns was seated inside the room, and Heyman told him he "took care of it" by sending The Usos to their private jet.

