WWE fans plead with Triple H to "protect" 37-year-old star after his rumored WrestleMania 40 absence

Reports of a 37-year-old star possibly missing WrestleMania 40 have sparked fan concerns over WWE's handling of his "massive plans." Some fans are urging Triple H to prioritize the star's well-being.

Last week on Mondy Night RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins addressed taking the title to this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Jinder Mahal cut short The Visionary's promo, and after a war of words, the two men exchanged blows, prompting a subsequent championship match set for the following week.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Rollins and Mahal competed for the world title, with Indus Sher (Veer Mahan & Sanga) in the latter's corner. Damian Priest, with his Money in the Bank briefcase, sat at ringside. The 37-year-old star retained his World Heavyweight Championship against The Modern Day Maharaja. However, during the match, Rollins sustained an injury to his left leg.

A recent report suggested that Seth Rollins' battle with injury might sideline him for the Grandest Stage of Them All, with a recovery time that could put him on the shelf for three months or more. It has been rumored that the WWE Universe will witness a blockbuster match between Rollins and CM Punk in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, plans may change depending on The Visionary's recovery.

Seth Rollins' potential WrestleMania absence has fans in a lariat lock of concern. They're urging Chief Content Officer Triple H to put The Visionary's health first and not let the star compete in the ring until The Showcase of the Immortals.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

A few fans also blamed Jinder Mahal for costing the 37-year-old star injury on Monday Night RAW.

Triple H reacts to massive CM Punk WWE announcement

The 14-time World Champion recently shared his reaction to a huge announcement made by WWE regarding.

As per new developments, The Straight Edge Superstar will make his presence at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. On social media, Triple H mentioned that the premium live event in Australia on February 24 got bigger and bigger due to CM Punk's appearance:

"#WWEChamber: Perth just keeps getting bigger…@CMPunk @WestAustralia," he wrote.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Wrestling fans are worried about the severity of Rollins' injury, and they want the company to give the World Heavyweight Champion a break until WrestleMania XL to finally square off CM Punk.

Do you think Seth Rollins will miss this year's Mania? Sound off in the comments section below.

