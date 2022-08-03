"Greatness on a lower level" - WWE Universe reacts to top female star's brutal dig at Roman Reigns

Top WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took a shot at Roman Reigns following a tweet that pondered both their historic title reigns.
Yesterday, WWE on FOX tweeted posed a question, asking fans to decide who out of Roman and Becky has had a better run as a double world champion.
"Me, I showed up to work" said Becky.
You can read the tweet below.
Lynch mocked Reigns' part-time schedule. According to Becky this has enabled Roman to hold onto the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a longer period.
Following her tweet, the WWE Universe gave their thoughts on the Irishwoman's take.
The Tribal Chief still has two belts over his shoulders after he defeated Brock Lesnar this past Saturday at SummerSlam.
WWE veteran thinks Roman Reigns should lose his championship
Earlier this week, The Head of The Table's run as Universal Champion passed the 700 day mark, making him one of the longest reigning world champions in the company's history.
With this amazing achievement in mind, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) stated that Roman has held onto the title for far too long.
"I think Roman’s held the belt too long,” Mantell said. “I think The Usos have held it way, way too long. I think those belts need to change hands at least twice a year. Give somebody else a chance. I don’t know, but I think we’ll see a better product overall [with Triple H in charge], I’m hoping." H/T Sportskeeda
Roman Reigns' time as champion may soon be coming to an end. He is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on September 3rd in the United Kingdom at Clash At The Castle.
Who do you see leaving Clash At The Castle as Champion? Let us know in the poll below.
