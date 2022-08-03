"Greatness on a lower level" - WWE Universe reacts to top female star's brutal dig at Roman Reigns

Top WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took a shot at Roman Reigns following a tweet that pondered both their historic title reigns.

Yesterday, WWE on FOX tweeted posed a question, asking fans to decide who out of Roman and Becky has had a better run as a double world champion.

"Me, I showed up to work" said Becky.

You can read the tweet below.

Lynch mocked Reigns' part-time schedule. According to Becky this has enabled Roman to hold onto the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a longer period.

Following her tweet, the WWE Universe gave their thoughts on the Irishwoman's take.

Jayhud tv👻 @Jayhud_tv @BeckyLynchWWE Common stop playing there's no one left so why would my tribal chief show to up work when there is no work man @BeckyLynchWWE Common stop playing there's no one left so why would my tribal chief show to up work when there is no work man 😹

Nicolas @nicolasjames916 @Iam_Kingghost

I don't see him anywhere

Didn't he defend the titles only 4 times this year?

That must be sad for him to say "greatness on a different level"

Greatness on a lower level sounds like a better fit for him @BeckyLynchWWE Where is romanI don't see him anywhereDidn't he defend the titles only 4 times this year?That must be sad for him to say "greatness on a different level"Greatness on a lower level sounds like a better fit for him @Iam_Kingghost @BeckyLynchWWE Where is romanI don't see him anywhereDidn't he defend the titles only 4 times this year?That must be sad for him to say "greatness on a different level"Greatness on a lower level sounds like a better fit for him

RockReigns. @IAmRockReigns WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch explains why her double reign was better than Roman Reigns’ Becky Lynch explains why her double reign was better than Roman Reigns’ 👀 https://t.co/ULDCibYG31 Becky Lynch was double champ for like 30 days. lol Roman Reigns does it better. twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s… Becky Lynch was double champ for like 30 days. lol Roman Reigns does it better. twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s…

$eth Gho$t $antana ♐ @Iam_Kingghost @BeckyLynchWWE Both won both titles at a Wrestlemania event, however Becky reign was shorter due to having two matches instead of one and Roman’s is longer. So Becky showed up and Roman is not a part-timer imo WWE still doesn’t know what to do with him. @BeckyLynchWWE Both won both titles at a Wrestlemania event, however Becky reign was shorter due to having two matches instead of one and Roman’s is longer. So Becky showed up and Roman is not a part-timer imo WWE still doesn’t know what to do with him.

Harley Goated Ws @HarleyIsADraw



DAMN BRUH @BeckyLynchWWE Literally the only positive about becky being gone for a while is getting to see even more of her twitter gameDAMN BRUH @BeckyLynchWWE Literally the only positive about becky being gone for a while is getting to see even more of her twitter game 😭DAMN BRUH

The Tribal Chief still has two belts over his shoulders after he defeated Brock Lesnar this past Saturday at SummerSlam.

WWE veteran thinks Roman Reigns should lose his championship

Earlier this week, The Head of The Table's run as Universal Champion passed the 700 day mark, making him one of the longest reigning world champions in the company's history.

With this amazing achievement in mind, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) stated that Roman has held onto the title for far too long.

"I think Roman’s held the belt too long,” Mantell said. “I think The Usos have held it way, way too long. I think those belts need to change hands at least twice a year. Give somebody else a chance. I don’t know, but I think we’ll see a better product overall [with Triple H in charge], I’m hoping." H/T Sportskeeda

Roman Reigns' time as champion may soon be coming to an end. He is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on September 3rd in the United Kingdom at Clash At The Castle.

Who do you see leaving Clash At The Castle as Champion? Let us know in the poll below.

