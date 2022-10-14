Create

"Sami took the picture" - WWE fans react to adorable childhood photo of Roman Reigns and The Usos

By Divesh Merani
Modified Oct 14, 2022 09:08 PM IST
Sami Zayn; Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman
Sami Zayn; Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman

The bond between Roman Reigns and his cousins makes The Bloodline such an authentic act on WWE television. They have been close since childhood, which is further evidenced by a picture that has been going around on Twitter. Several fans have posted amusing responses to it, particularly regarding Sami Zayn.

The image was posted by several Twitter accounts, including @WrestleClips. It was from about 25 years ago when Reigns and The Usos were children. He, Jimmy, Jey, and another one of his cousins posed in jerseys of the NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bloodline ☝🏾 https://t.co/yqwCtMfcj7

While a few fans thought the fourth Anoa'i family member in the picture was Solo Sikoa, others pointed out that he is eight years younger than Roman Reigns and The Usos. Based on their presumably similar ages, the fourth member might be Jimmy and Jey's other brother, Jeremiah Peniata Fatu, who is one year younger than them.

However, most WWE fans wanted to know why Sami Zayn was not in the picture, obviously in jest. The replies were predominantly about The Honorary Uce, with some users even photoshopping a child with ginger hair to resemble Zayn in the picture.

Check out these reactions:

@WrestleClips Sami took the picture 💥
Some Need to PhotoShop @SamiZayn in the back with a Hockey Uniform on lol twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
@WrestleClips https://t.co/Wlp84rogHd
@WrestleClips Better https://t.co/Slmnq5Nb99
@WrestleClips Sami https://t.co/enjDVe10Wk
@WrestleClips Just off camera, little @SamiZayn is bringing them them water.
@WrestleClips He lost his smile https://t.co/OvhwHKtb4K
@WrestleClips Jey wasn’t much of a smiler back then, huh? 😂🤣
@WrestleClips Solo not even in the pic 😂
I know @TheRock had them all playing Super Nintendo with unplugged controllers 😅 twitter.com/wrestleclips/s…

Sami Zayn will be in action tonight on SmackDown as he represents The Bloodline against Kofi Kingston. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in three weeks at Crown Jewel.

What is WWE's endgame for Sami Zayn's involvement with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

WWE fans are entirely behind The Honorary Uce right now as he charmed his way into The Bloodline. However, tensions are high between him and Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see what direction the company takes with Zayn over the next few months.

They. The. Ones ☝️#SmackDown #WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @SamiZayn @WWESoloSikoa @HeymanHustle https://t.co/e4Z9JDDx8D

Roman Reigns will likely kick him out of the group by the end of 2022 through a brutal beatdown. Sami Zayn could then challenge The Tribal Chief for his world title before reuniting with Kevin Owens to take down The Usos, who have been Tag Team Champions since July 2021.

How will the storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline turn out? Leave your predictions in the comments below.

