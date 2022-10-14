"Sami took the picture" - WWE fans react to adorable childhood photo of Roman Reigns and The Usos

The bond between Roman Reigns and his cousins makes The Bloodline such an authentic act on WWE television. They have been close since childhood, which is further evidenced by a picture that has been going around on Twitter. Several fans have posted amusing responses to it, particularly regarding Sami Zayn.

The image was posted by several Twitter accounts, including @WrestleClips. It was from about 25 years ago when Reigns and The Usos were children. He, Jimmy, Jey, and another one of his cousins posed in jerseys of the NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

While a few fans thought the fourth Anoa'i family member in the picture was Solo Sikoa, others pointed out that he is eight years younger than Roman Reigns and The Usos. Based on their presumably similar ages, the fourth member might be Jimmy and Jey's other brother, Jeremiah Peniata Fatu, who is one year younger than them.

However, most WWE fans wanted to know why Sami Zayn was not in the picture, obviously in jest. The replies were predominantly about The Honorary Uce, with some users even photoshopping a child with ginger hair to resemble Zayn in the picture.

Check out these reactions:

Sami Zayn will be in action tonight on SmackDown as he represents The Bloodline against Kofi Kingston. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in three weeks at Crown Jewel.

What is WWE's endgame for Sami Zayn's involvement with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

WWE fans are entirely behind The Honorary Uce right now as he charmed his way into The Bloodline. However, tensions are high between him and Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see what direction the company takes with Zayn over the next few months.

Roman Reigns will likely kick him out of the group by the end of 2022 through a brutal beatdown. Sami Zayn could then challenge The Tribal Chief for his world title before reuniting with Kevin Owens to take down The Usos, who have been Tag Team Champions since July 2021.

How will the storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline turn out? Leave your predictions in the comments below.

