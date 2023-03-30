WWE fans react to Cody Rhodes saying he'd "rip his eyes out" on backstage heat with Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently made a huge claim about his "backstage beef" with Seth Rollins.

Last year at WrestleMania, The American Nightmare returned as a surprise opponent for Rollins. The two superstars were embroiled in a brutal rivalry ending with Rhodes' win at Hell in a Cell 2022.

Rhodes opened up about the backstage competition in WWE amongst the wrestlers during his recent appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show. He said he would headline WrestleMania this year alongside Roman Reigns, and not everyone would like to lose their spot.

Cody Rhodes insists that he almost got into a fistfight with Seth Rollins backstage, and they couldn't stand each other. He also said he would probably try to rip The Architect's eyes out.

"For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn't garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen. Him and I absolutely can't stand one another, I'd probably try and rip his eyes out." [H/T: Fightful]

The American Nightmare's comments took Twitter by storm with speculations over a legitimate beef between him and Rollins. However, WWE fans are convinced he maintained kayfabe and is protecting his iconic rivalry with The Architect. Many referred to the infamous Daniel Bryan quote about how Cody Rhodes taught him to lie.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Cody Rhodes' intense description of his feud with Seth Rollins:

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner appeared to stress over the backstage competition that drives wrestlers to excel in the company.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns set to cross paths on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare is fresh from a massive victory over Solo Sikoa on this week's RAW. He ended the Bloodline member's undefeated streak on the main roster and is now prepared to cross paths with Roman Reigns again.

The Tribal Chief will appear on SmackDown's go-home show before WrestleMania for his final meeting with the challenger. The two will likely feature in a contract signing segment. It will be interesting to see how Sikoa responds after Cody Rhodes backed his claims about The Enforcer not being ready for the big stage.

