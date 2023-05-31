WWE fans react as Pat McAfee roasts AEW for empty seats after Double or Nothing 2023

Former WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee recently took a shot at AEW, and fans want him inducted into the Hall of Fame for his comments.

The latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show saw the fan-favorite commentator talk about how producers should avoid exposing details like 'empty seats' when the camera shot changes.

He illustrated his point by mentioning how fans could spot empty seats at the recently concluded AEW Double of Nothing pay-per-view. McAfee was quoted as saying:

"Anytime you get a shot away from hard cam, you know what I mean, you can really see a lot of things. AEW found that out this weekend or whatever in one of their events [Double or Nothing]. It was like three-quarters of an arena completely empty. It's like, whoa, they don't want that photo out anywhere."

WWE fans loved the video clip of that segment from McAfee's show, and it immediately went viral on Twitter. Many claimed that he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame for this alone, while others pointed out how this would get a reaction from Tony Khan.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Pat McAfee's comments directed at AEW:

Pat McAfee reveals details of his real-life friendship with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Pat McAfee calling the action when Brock Lesnar was hunting Roman Reigns added more to The Beast's incredible return as a top babyface. He famously labeled Lesnar as the "alpha male of our species" who should be sent to fight if the aliens ever invade Earth.

McAfee revealed that the two became friends after Lesnar visited the studio for his interview. The two got to know each other, and their equation got better. The former SmackDown commentator said that Lesnar likes to stay reserved, and thus, he is grateful that the two could become friends.

"When he came into the studio and obviously did the interview, that was at the beginning of us getting to know each other (...) So like, I think he doesn't let a lot of people into his world (...), so getting a chance to become friends with Brock Lesnar has been a legendary thing that I'm very thankful for, and he is a hilarious human being."

McAfee won over the WWE fans with his commentary and proved his mettle inside the squared circle. Although he has stepped away from the company for now, Pat McAfee has left the door open for an eventual return to pro wrestling.

