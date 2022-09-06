“He is no longer controlling his narrative” - Fans react to the return of Braun Strowman

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as Braun Strowman made his return to WWE on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Strowman was released from WWE back in June last year as part of the annual budget cuts. The Monster Among Men made his return during the fatal four-way tag team match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. He destroyed everyone in his path and walked out.

The WWE Universe shared their thoughts on the return of the former Universal Champion.

Fans were happy to see Braun Strowman back with WWE. Some fans also felt that his arrival could be a game changer for the company.

The live crowd was also very excited to see the Monster return to the company where he made a name for himself.

Brian @Noy3s @WWE crowd pop was massive. that’s what they wanted. good thing they didn’t listen to the internet who didn’t want him back @WWE crowd pop was massive. that’s what they wanted. good thing they didn’t listen to the internet who didn’t want him back

Homey Samuel @Vallango_5 @WWE I knew he was coming back but holy W what’s a way to bring him back and make him look like a monster. Crowd was hot for him too big W @WWE I knew he was coming back but holy W what’s a way to bring him back and make him look like a monster. Crowd was hot for him too big W

Fans also joked about him no longer controlling his own narrative.

Many fans were puzzled as to why Strowman showed up during the tag team match and felt there were no plans for the giant yet.

Dustin Roberts @yoboydmr @WWE What is the point of bringing him back in this match? Just shows they don't have ANY plans for him yet. @WWE What is the point of bringing him back in this match? Just shows they don't have ANY plans for him yet.

Jarmo | Llama @just_jarmo @WWE This was a very ill placed return. He should’ve come out during a singles match, not a tag team no 1 contender’s match 🤦🏽‍♂️ @WWE This was a very ill placed return. He should’ve come out during a singles match, not a tag team no 1 contender’s match 🤦🏽‍♂️

James Porcelly @Jp3Porcelly @WWE It’s great to see Bruan and seeing him destroy people, but why did we need to have a number one contenders match to get to that point? We couldn’t think of anything else to lead Braun’s surprise return? Just saying 🤷🏼‍♂️ @WWE It’s great to see Bruan and seeing him destroy people, but why did we need to have a number one contenders match to get to that point? We couldn’t think of anything else to lead Braun’s surprise return? Just saying 🤷🏼‍♂️

People felt that Strowman had buried the tag team division, and Triple H was doing the same thing Vince McMahon was doing.

𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 @lokibucky3 @WWE Braun coming back to bury the tag team division @WWE Braun coming back to bury the tag team division https://t.co/5PB8XwJQTw

Many fans were not happy to see the return of The Monster Among Men.

Lemar @AFCLEM14 @WWE was never my favourite, however,As long as he’s not thrown straight into the main event scene, i can get on board. @WWE was never my favourite, however,As long as he’s not thrown straight into the main event scene, i can get on board.

Braun Strowman is slated to appear on SmackDown

Later in the night, one of WWE's backstage interviewers caught up with Strowman and attempted to get some answers from the Monster. The former Universal Champion cut the interviewer short and said that he is back in WWE and that no one is safe.

WWE @WWE THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw THE MONSTER AMONG MEN is on a path of destruction on #WWERaw! https://t.co/EG78M5VRWy

He also revealed that he will be showing up on SmackDown this Friday and destroy everyone in his path on the blue brand.

Upon hearing this, fans began to speculate what the intentions of the former Universal Champion were.

Josh @Josh_Adam_Z @NewsXero Roman Reigns is gonna get these hands @NewsXero Roman Reigns is gonna get these hands

Braun Strowman does have some history with the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief pinned Strowman on WWE Payback in 2020 to win the Universal Title. The Monster Among Men may confront Reigns and demand a rematch for the title. Fans will have to wait and see what his plans are.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman challenge The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

