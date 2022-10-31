WWE Fans react to Roman Reigns achieving another historical milestone

Today marked the 10-year anniversary of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' in-ring debut for the company's third brand, NXT.

The 37-year-old has been the face of the company for numerous years now, and in that time, he has main-evented countless WrestleManias and has won multiple titles. He currently rules over the entire company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Earlier today, WrestleOps posted a list of all of Roman's accomplishments for the company, as he celebrates another important milestone in his WWE career.

Ever one to have a divisive opinion on The Tribal Chief, the WWE Universe took to social media to comment on the past 10 years of Roman's presence in the company.

Roman Reigns is set for a major challenge this Saturday as he takes on Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, as he will look to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once more.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Roman Reigns

Before the company decided to alter his on-screen persona in 2020, his Big-Dog gimmick failed to resonate with fans. Today however, his devilish Tribal Chief leader character is arguably the most popular gimmick in all of WWE.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry stated that Reigns is now rightly considered one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

"Roman Reigns went from being a great wrestler, Hall of Fame caliber wrestler, to being a guy that in the conversation of possibly being one of the top 10 wrestlers of all time. I would not doubt it whatsoever. It's just like every moment he comes on screen, he leaves you wanting more of The Bloodline. It's been two years, very easily we could've all been like, 'Damn, enough of this s**t.' But who's doing that? Nobody." (H/T Sportskeeda)

As The Head of the Table, Reigns has been utterly dominant, with him having ruled as a world champion for more than 790 days, a reign that the modern era has not seen or will most likely ever see again for a very long time.

