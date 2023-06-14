WWE fans rip into recently returned 17-time champion's "stale" and "boring" character

WWE fans took to Twitter and ripped into recently returned 17-time champion Charlotte Flair's "stale" and "boring" character.
On last week's SmackDown episode, Charlotte Flair made a shocking return during Asuka's title presentation. She challenged the current Women's Champion for a match which was accepted. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair would go up against Asuka on SmackDown before Money in the Bank.
Charlotte Flair has already won numerous titles, including the RAW Women's Championship six times, SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, NXT Women's Championship twice, Diva's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship once.
A fan took to Twitter and tweeted pictures of Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), Bayley, and Becky Lynch.
"Charlotte Flair being the only 4 Horsewoman to not have any Character Growth is another glaring fault that people don’t point out as much imo. Fantastic in-ring, but the character of “I’m the Champion” get worse every time she leaves and comes back. Nothing without it, it feels," they wrote.
WWE fans were divided on this opinion and commented on the post.
One fan wrote that they have seen people say this all the time:
Another fan wrote that Charlotte Flair has been great in the ring, but her 'Queen' character is bland.
One fan wrote that Charlotte was no longer interesting to watch.
Another fan wrote that WWE tries to present Flair as a babyface, even though she was a natural heel.
One fan wrote that Charlotte Flair has never been able to operate outside the title picture, and she is a great performer but not on the level of Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks.
Another fan wrote that their only issue is that Charlotte Flair is not doing any work outside of the title picture.
Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle called Charlotte Flair "the best of all time"
On his Ask Me Anything Edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer discussed the best female wrestlers who are currently active. He said Mercedes Mone is a good pick for him, but he considers Charlotte Flair the best of all time.
"She’s [Moné’s] a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female [outside of WWE]. Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do," said Angle.
He added that Flair had had more consistent top performances than anyone else. You can read more about it here.
What do you think about Charlotte Flair getting a shot at the title again? Let us know in the comments section below.
