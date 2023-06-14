WWE fans rip into recently returned 17-time champion's "stale" and "boring" character

WWE fans took to Twitter and ripped into recently returned 17-time champion Charlotte Flair's "stale" and "boring" character.

On last week's SmackDown episode, Charlotte Flair made a shocking return during Asuka's title presentation. She challenged the current Women's Champion for a match which was accepted. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair would go up against Asuka on SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

Charlotte Flair has already won numerous titles, including the RAW Women's Championship six times, SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, NXT Women's Championship twice, Diva's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship once.

A fan took to Twitter and tweeted pictures of Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), Bayley, and Becky Lynch.

"Charlotte Flair being the only 4 Horsewoman to not have any Character Growth is another glaring fault that people don’t point out as much imo. Fantastic in-ring, but the character of “I’m the Champion” get worse every time she leaves and comes back. Nothing without it, it feels," they wrote.

WWE fans were divided on this opinion and commented on the post.

One fan wrote that they have seen people say this all the time:

Squeeps @SqueepsTheGod @patricktheheel I feel like I see people say this all the time though? Yeah, she's talented, but her character is so stale @patricktheheel I feel like I see people say this all the time though? Yeah, she's talented, but her character is so stale

Another fan wrote that Charlotte Flair has been great in the ring, but her 'Queen' character is bland.

justanotherwrestlingguy @DoubleSuperkick @patricktheheel IM SAYING. She’s good, great even in the ring but this queen character is sooooo bland and boring and has literally been the same thing for years. She’s champion and talks ab how “she’s the mountain” “she is the opportunity” “she is the moment” it’s all so tiring @patricktheheel IM SAYING. She’s good, great even in the ring but this queen character is sooooo bland and boring and has literally been the same thing for years. She’s champion and talks ab how “she’s the mountain” “she is the opportunity” “she is the moment” it’s all so tiring

One fan wrote that Charlotte was no longer interesting to watch.

2.K.D💫💯 @TheReal2KD @patricktheheel Straight facts. Charlotte is no longer interesting to watch at all. The way she returned caught me off guard but didn’t get me to pop. I ain’t gon be watchin the match at all. @patricktheheel Straight facts. Charlotte is no longer interesting to watch at all. The way she returned caught me off guard but didn’t get me to pop. I ain’t gon be watchin the match at all. https://t.co/j378jQjPKr

Another fan wrote that WWE tries to present Flair as a babyface, even though she was a natural heel.

Second City Merchant @allenbiinna



I don’t know how you root for the woman that’s always lowkey condescending and gets title shots whenever she wants. @patricktheheel You can also add in the fact that they tried to present her as a babyface when she couldn’t be any more natural as a heel.I don’t know how you root for the woman that’s always lowkey condescending and gets title shots whenever she wants. @patricktheheel You can also add in the fact that they tried to present her as a babyface when she couldn’t be any more natural as a heel. I don’t know how you root for the woman that’s always lowkey condescending and gets title shots whenever she wants.

One fan wrote that Charlotte Flair has never been able to operate outside the title picture, and she is a great performer but not on the level of Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks.

NotoriousOne @Notor1ous_One @patricktheheel Charlotte has never been able to operate outside the title picture, has essentially been the same aside from a few different nicknames for 8 years, acts the same as both heel and face, yeah she is a great performer but she isn't on Becky or Sasha's level as an overall performer @patricktheheel Charlotte has never been able to operate outside the title picture, has essentially been the same aside from a few different nicknames for 8 years, acts the same as both heel and face, yeah she is a great performer but she isn't on Becky or Sasha's level as an overall performer

Another fan wrote that their only issue is that Charlotte Flair is not doing any work outside of the title picture.

^enigmatic accidentally^ @big_virgo911 @patricktheheel The only issue I have is her not doing any work outside of the title picture but they aren't really booking anything but the Bloodline anyway so... @patricktheheel The only issue I have is her not doing any work outside of the title picture but they aren't really booking anything but the Bloodline anyway so...

Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle called Charlotte Flair "the best of all time"

On his Ask Me Anything Edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer discussed the best female wrestlers who are currently active. He said Mercedes Mone is a good pick for him, but he considers Charlotte Flair the best of all time.

"She’s [Moné’s] a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female [outside of WWE]. Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do," said Angle.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE

“They will like ME”.



CONFIDENCE IS:

“I’ll be fine if they DON’T”. Confidence is NOT:“They will like ME”.CONFIDENCE IS:“I’ll be fine if they DON’T”. Confidence is NOT: “They will like ME”.CONFIDENCE IS:“I’ll be fine if they DON’T”. 💎 https://t.co/MerLxolpno

He added that Flair had had more consistent top performances than anyone else. You can read more about it here.

What do you think about Charlotte Flair getting a shot at the title again? Let us know in the comments section below.

