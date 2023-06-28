WWE fans say fiery Finn Balor promo gave them 'chills' ahead of title match against Seth Rollins, huge support follows

WWE fans are in love with an epic Finn Balor promo shown on RAW this week and have extended their support to The Prince ahead of his colossal title match.

Balor is currently feuding with Seth Rollins and was denied a chance to cut a promo on RAW when the audience repeatedly interrupted the segment with The Architect's theme music. The Judgment Day member was then featured in a memorable video package, labeling himself 'Bitter Balor' as he retold the story from his perspective.

The video shows Finn Balor taking a trip down memory lane, justifying his 'bitterness' for Seth Rollins over the unfortunate incident seven years ago that ruined his WWE career.

Balor said he was not bothered about the injury. However, he admitted to never forgetting Rollins' laugh when he was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship 22 hours after winning the title. The Prince was quoted as saying:

"You say, 'I got bitter?' No. I didn't get bitter, Seth. You made me bitter. And that bitterness, that bitterness is all I have now while you, you have it all. Seth Freakin' Rollins, they worship the ground that you walk on. They love your ridiculous outfits, and they sing your stupid song. But guess what? None of that matters to me."

Finn Balor then claimed that he would make Seth Rollins pay for his past actions when the two lock horns in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank this weekend.

"The only things that matter to me are vengeance and the World Heavyweight Championship," continued Balor. "At Money in the Bank, after seven long years, after everything you took from me, I am going to take it all back. And the only song that you are going to hear is the singing in your ears as both my hands are raised as the new World Heavyweight Champion. And that, Seth, now that's going to be a bitter, bitter pill for you to swallow."

The WWE Universe was impressed with the promo as the video garnered attention on social media. Many said that Finn Balor's fiery video package was one of the best we have seen recently and credited the top heel for getting the crowd invested in his vengeance story.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to the epic Finn Balor promo video:

Tim Evans @7TimEvans @FinnBalor Outstanding package right there. Tremendous storytelling and I can’t wait for this match. It’s gonna be a good one @FinnBalor Outstanding package right there. Tremendous storytelling and I can’t wait for this match. It’s gonna be a good one

Patricia🐸 @BestBoyPatrick Finn Bálor @FinnBalor BITTER BÁLOR BITTER BÁLOR https://t.co/mDAVZsACIp Insane promo package. I’ve always thought that Balor was a massively underrated promo. I’m really excited for Saturday and would not be shocked if they switched the title twitter.com/finnbalor/stat… Insane promo package. I’ve always thought that Balor was a massively underrated promo. I’m really excited for Saturday and would not be shocked if they switched the title twitter.com/finnbalor/stat…

Additional trouble for Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Prince is determined to punish Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and take back everything he lost to The Architect. However, he has a potential problem lurking in the corner. Balor has not been on the best terms with fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

Interestingly, Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Although he has promised not to cash in the contract on Balor if both Judgment Day members win their respective matches, it remains to be seen if the heel faction will make it through the conflict of interest.

