WWE fans share Hall of Famer's iconic chant following SmackDown

The WWE Universe could be bringing back an iconic chant for a heel star on the roster. The Stamford-based promotion is currently in Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event tomorrow in Jeddah.

Sami Zayn will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable tomorrow at the premium live event in a Triple Threat match. Gable defeated Zayn this past Monday night on RAW in a non-title match due to a distraction by Otis. A video has surfaced online of Gable making his entrance following SmackDown. The crowd in Saudi Arabia can be heard loudly chanting "you s**k!", a chant made popular during WWE legend Kurt Angle's tenure and you can check it out here.

Chad Gable snapped after losing to Sami Zayn last month in an Intercontinental Championship match on RAW in Montreal. He attacked Zayn in front of his wife and then made his stablemates in Alpha Academy promise to do whatever it took to help him become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Kurt Angle comments on Chad Gable's work in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has noticed Chad Gable doing some of his mannerisms on television.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist shared that he has been watching Gable's work on RAW lately. The veteran noted that the "Kurt Angle formula" worked in the past and will likely work again today.

"Well, listen. The Kurt Angle formula worked the first time. The Kurt Angle formula will work today. I have noticed, I've been watching Chad and he's doing a lot of actions that Kurt Angle used to do, different characteristics, different facial expressions, taking off his singlet before he does his finish. He has been doing the Angle slam and the Ankle lock. I feel like this is a rebirth of Kurt Angle," said Kurt Angle. [From 14:38 to 15:06]

You can check out Angle's comments in the video below:

Chad Gable had success as an amateur wrestler before joining WWE in 2013. The 38-year-old has accomplished a lot in the company but has never held a singles title on the main roster. Only time will tell if the veteran can capture the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow night at King and Queen of the Ring.

