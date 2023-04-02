WWE fans share their thoughts on Logan Paul's Shawn Michaels-like entrance at WrestleMania

Fans on Twitter erupted as Logan Paul entered the arena via a zipline at WrestleMania 39, a move that mimicked the famous entrance done by Shawn Michaels.

Logan Paul made heads turn with his entrance at WrestleMania 39. The birthday boy made his entrance through the skies on a zipline to the ramp. He was accompanied by a mascot for his energy drink, Prime, which was later revealed to be his partner KSI.

At WrestleMania, Paul and Seth Rollins put on a potential match of the night. Several times throughout the bout, it looked like the social media star would get the better of the veteran, but Rollins overcame the distractions and pinned Paul after a Stomp in the center of the ring.

Paul, like always, has garnered attention on Twitter. This time for his entrance that helped him get to the center of the ramp. Many WWE fans compared his entrance to Shawn Michaels' back at WrestleMania 12.

The birthday boy may have had one of the best entrances of the night, but he would want to soon forget how his match at the event ended. Logan Paul was unable to beat Seth Rollins even though he had KSI by his side.

KSI, too, didn't have the best time. He set up Rollins on the announcers' table for Paul to Frog Splash the former. Unfortunately for him, The Architect quickly pulled away, replacing himself with KSI while Paul was mid-air.

What did you think of Paul's entrance? Let us know in the comments section below!

